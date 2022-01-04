ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unrelenting storm pattern to continue pounding Northwest

Lake Geneva Regional News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaves of rain and snow will continue...

www.lakegenevanews.net

Related
WTVR-TV

Hour-by-hour look at Thursday night winter storm

Unlike the storm earlier this week, the system for tonight will be much quicker and weaker, and the storm track will be farther north. Click here for which areas will begin as rain before changing over to all snow for a few hours. Winter weather advisory for City of Richmond,...
RICHMOND, VA
Daily Mail

Heavy snow leads to 75-vehicle pile-up on Kentucky highway as more than 100 million Americans coast-to-coast are under weather alerts from multiple winter storm systems moving across the country

Dramatic video captured cars and semi-trucks strewn across a highway in eastern Kentucky after a heavy snowstorm led to a 75-car pile-up on the icy and slick road. Images shared on Twitter showed cars T-boned and partially buried in the snow along Interstate 64 between Winchester and Mount Sterling. The...
Oregon State
wabi.tv

Accumulating Snow Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will increase this evening ahead of an approaching low that will bring us snow for Friday. Lows tonight will range from the teens over the north to the upper 20s along the coast. Some light snow will start to move into areas south & west of Bangor before daybreak.
BANGOR, ME
cbslocal.com

SNOW TIMELINE: Worst Period Of Snowfall Expected Friday Morning With 2-5 Inches Expected For Much Of Tri-State Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Tri-State Area is bracing for a messy morning commute Friday as snow moves into the area overnight. Here’s what to expect and when. Snow is already falling in northern New Jersey. This is just about where we should be, but the snow is about 30 miles closer to the coast, and we are seeing the early bands clipping eastern Long Island, too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Cold Weather and Snow are Forecast for the Northern United States

Over the next few days, an active weather pattern will continue to drive a plume of Pacific precipitation into the Northwestern United States of America. Rainfall amounts ranging from heavy to excessive will be at risk, mostly along with Washington and northern Oregon coastlines, where the Weather Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk for heavy to extreme rainfall on Friday.
CBS Denver

Heavy Snow Leads To Very Dangerous Conditions In Colorado’s Mountains

(CBS4) – The heavy snowfall Colorado got on Wednesday and Thursday in the mountains has led to a very dangerous situation in the backcountry. An image of snow in Summit County on Thursday morning (credit: CBS) Heavy snow and strong winds will result in natural avalanches. Human triggered snow slides are also likely. It is recommended to avoid travel on and under steep slopes. At this time travel in backcountry terrain is not recommended. Many areas received more than a foot of snow. #CAICSummit CON(3of5) You can trigger an avalanche in wind-drifted snow that can step down to weak layers deep in the snowpack. Avoid drifted snow found below ridgelines, on the sides of gullies, and around rock outcroppings on easterly slopes. https://t.co/9vJme1X5zb pic.twitter.com/BtRHhPR3j6 — CAIC:Statewide Info (@COAvalancheInfo) January 6, 2022
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
Idaho8.com

Another push of rain and snow for Friday

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows into the mid 30's with winds 15-25 MPH, a slight chance of snow. FRIDAY: A chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies and highs into the mid 30's. SW winds 15-35 MPH. SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs into the lower 30's, SW winds 15-25 MPH.
Huron Daily Tribune

Snow continues to pound western Michigan, Upper Peninsula

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Snow fueled by the Great Lakes fell for a second consecutive day Thursday in western Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, with some communities reporting remarkable amounts and bracing for even more by Friday. Ishpeming recorded 23 inches in one location, while many other areas...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
101 WIXX

Eastern U.S. faces possible ‘bomb cyclone’ of snow and wind

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The eastern United States, from Tennessee to New York, faces stronger winds and heavier snow overnight, likely causing the first bomb cyclone of the 2022 winter season in the region, forecasting service AccuWeather said on Thursday. A bomb cyclone is an intense weather event in...
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Storm Overperforms With More Than 6″ Of Snow In Some Areas, Frigid Weather Remains

DENVER (CBS4) – Most neighborhoods along the Front Range received at least 3 inches of fluffy snow through Wednesday night while some areas had much more. The snow ended early Thursday morning but bitterly cold temperatures will remain all day. A driver on 1st Street in Lakewood on Thursday morning. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) The heaviest snow along the urban corridor was generally found on the northwest side of the metro area and into Boulder. Golden reported 6.5 inches, Broomfield measured 6.0 inches, and Boulder had 7.7 inches. (source: CBS) There was also several impressive snow totals in...
DENVER, CO
NewsChannel 36

Light Snow Overnight

Low pressure will pass by to our south Thursday night brushing us here in the Twin Tiers with some minor accumulations. The Finger Lakes and Southern Tier can expect 1", while the Northern Tier of PA will pick up between 1-2". Temperatures overnight will drop into the lower 20s with any untreated surfaces expected to become slippery. Skies will become partly sunny on Friday, but a few snow showers are also possible. Also expect breezy conditions with afternoon temperatures only in the upper 20s.
Outsider.com

Potential Bomb Cyclone Developing as Second Major Storm Bears Down on East Coast

Winter seems to have gotten a late start in several cities across the nation. Many locations saw record high temps on Christmas Day. However, now it almost seems like winter weather is playing catch-up in the eastern region of the United States. Earlier this week, a winter storm rolled over the East Coast. That system covered Washington DC, Buffalo, New York, and other cities in thick blankets of snow. Now, just as many residents are starting to recover, and while thousands are still without power, another storm is coming. The current winter storm has the potential to become the first bomb cyclone of the year.
