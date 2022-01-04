Pet of the Week: Hawk, an energetic, 5-month-old Hound/Retriever mix

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Hey everyone, meet Hawk!

Hawk is a 5-month-old Hound/Retriever mix. He weighs 24.69 pounds.

Hawk is a 5-month-old Hound/Retriever mix. He weighs 24.69 pounds. Photo credit PAWS Chicago

Hawk's Story

Hawk is an energetic, 5-month-old Hound/Retriever mix, who came to PAWS Chicago from a shelter partner in rural Tennessee. PAWS Chicago said this southern gentleman loves being outdoors, going for runs, and playing long games of fetch.

Take the ComPETibility quiz here.

Hawk gets along with other dogs. He’s still a puppy at heart, and will need his adopter to continue his obedience training so he can master his manners. He learns quickly with treats! He’d make a great companion for an active adopter.

Hawk is a 5-month-old Hound/Retriever mix. He weighs 24.69 pounds. Photo credit PAWS Chicago

Meet Hawk

Hawk can’t wait to meet you!

If you’re interested in adopting this pet, there are few steps you must complete before scheduling an appointment:

1. Please start by taking PAWS Chicago's ComPETibility Quiz to make sure they’re a good fit for your home. Your ComPETibility Score will help you compare your home to their needs!

2. After completing your ComPETibility Quiz, you will be emailed a link to complete your Adoption Application.

3. Finally, schedule an appointment at PAWS Lincoln Park Adoption Center! During your appointment, you’ll be able to meet all currently-adoptable animals at our Lincoln Park Adoption Center and walk through the adoption process with our staff and volunteers.

Hawk (left) and friends Photo credit PAWS Chicago

Please note that while PAWS can’t place holds on adoptable animals for your scheduled appointment, there are always plenty of homeless pets looking for a home. If you don’t meet the perfect pet during your first visit to the Adoption Center, please feel free to schedule another appointment.

Please note that due to current COVID restrictions, to meet or adopt an available animal, you will need to schedule an adoption appointment for animals located at our Lincoln Park Adoption Center or complete a Foster Pet Adoption Inquiry Form for animals in a foster home.