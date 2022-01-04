ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Fancy Like' singer Walker Hayes shares teaser of new song out Friday

By Cillea Houghton
ABC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalker Hayes is welcoming 2022 with "Drinking Songs." The country singer revealed on social media that he's dropping a new song titled "Drinking Songs" on Friday. A teaser for the track features a stomping melody...

abcnews.go.com

