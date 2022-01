So, Christmas is officially over and we’re on the verge of a brand new year. And might I start it by wishing that it’s a damn sight better than the last one we just had! – With 2022 arriving, however, while we clearly expect to see some big things in the tech world, in something of an annual tradition, I always like to make certain predictions. Largely just so people can come back in 12-months and laugh at how wrong I was. Given that I have a pretty solid reputation for (mostly) getting things right, however, what do I expect to see happen in 2022? – Let’s find out!

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO