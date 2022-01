We've known AMD's Navi 24 GPU along with the Radeon RX 6500 XT and RX 6400 were in the works for a while now, based on previous leaks, but today marks the official unveiling of the cards and their respective specs. It's been a long time since we've had a true "budget" offering launch, looking to fill in the bottom rungs of our best graphics cards list. While we won't have independent benchmarks until the cards launch on January 19, we do have a starting price of just $199 for the Radeon RX 6500 XT — the RX 6400 will be a step down, possibly targeting OEMs and system integrators, but we'll know more in the coming weeks.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO