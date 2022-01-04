ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin's talented OL room ready to replace veteran departures

By Dillon Graff
 5 days ago
Wisconsin has a well established identity regarding stellar offensive line play, and this season was no different. Per PFF, Wisconsin’s offensive line graded out as the nation’s third-best run blocking unit (88.4).

After finishing the season with a Las Vegas Bowl victory, Wisconsin is set to lose starting offensive linemen Josh Seltzner and Logan Bruss — leaving UW with at least two starting offensive line spots open.

Left tackle Tyler Beach should be returning for his sixth year in the program, as reported by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Jeff Potrykus. Beach is capable of starting at either tackle spot and will bring 1,464 snaps of experience to UW’s offensive line room.

Thankfully for Paul Chryst and the Badgers, they’re talent rich along the offensive line. Wisconsin has eight scholarship offensive linemen rated four- or five-star prospects coming out of high school.

UW has continually developed NFL talent, and big-time recruits are finally beginning to funnel into the program.

For reference, the 16th-ranked player in the country in 2020, Nolan Rucci, was the scout team left tackle this past season. Very few programs have that kind of depth.

UW will return plenty of lineman who saw the field in 2021:

  • Jack Nelson – 769 snaps.
  • Joe Tippmann – 687 snaps.
  • Tanor Bortolini – 329 snaps.
  • Michael Furtney – 187 snaps.
  • Cormac Sampson – 204 snaps.
  • Logan Brown – 70 snaps.

Wisconsin cares not about position. Instead it puts an emphasis on getting the best five linemen on the field. This continually makes for intense position battles along the O-line, and next season will be no different.

Right now, the presumed favorites to start on the offensive line are Joe Tippmann, Jack Nelson, Tanor Bortolini, Tyler Beach and Logan Brown.

However, there is going to be stiff competition at every position due to the immense amount of talent in the offensive line room.

Behind that initial group there are strong contenders to push for time. Cormac Sampson and Michael Furtney have each played a lot of football. Trey Wedig, Riley Mahlman, Nolan Rucci, JP Benzschawel and Joe Brunner are prized recruits.

Wisconsin has plenty of production to replace, but no shortage of talented options. The future of the Badgers offensive line is incredibly bright, filled with players that possess immense upside.

