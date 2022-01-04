Leo Chenal declares for the 2022 NFL draft

Grantsburg (Wisc.) native Leo Chenal has decided to to forgo his senior season and instead enter the 2022 NFL draft.

It was a masterful season for Chenal that saw him become just the third Wisconsin linebacker to be named the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year – the others being Chris Borland (2013), and Joe Schobert (2015).

Leo Chenal appeared in 26 games over three seasons for the badgers and played 1,161 career snaps.

Chenal registered 25.5 tackles for loss throughout his Wisconsin career.

In 2020 Leo Chenal received All-Big Ten honorable mention (coaches, media), and followed that up by earning first-team All-Big Ten and second-team All-American honors as a junior.

Wisconsin’s star inside linebacker had nothing left to prove after a season that saw him show elite talent from the inside linebacker position.

“Death Row” leader Leo Chenal will go down as one of the most impactful players to start at inside linebacker for the Badgers, and that’s saying something.

Leo Chenal lived every Wisconsinites dream and will forever be a Badger.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.