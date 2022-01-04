ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

NC State Trooper, detained driver killed during traffic stop, stuck by fellow officer

By Kiara Jacobs
 2 days ago

Source: Lance King / Getty

A North Carolina State Trooper died after being struck by a car during a traffic stop Monday, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety .

State Highway Patrol said just before 9 PM Monday State Trooper John Horton was conducting a traffic stop in Rutherford Country, a few miles from Cleveland County.

Fellow Trooper, James Horton, his brother responded to assist with the traffic stop and while approaching the scene, he lost control of his vehicle.

Trooper James Horton collided with the stationary patrol vehicle and subsequently struck Trooper John Horton and the detained driver who were standing along the roadside.

Horton was transported to a Spartanburg hospital where he died from his injuries. The detained driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol.  “For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside with them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support.”

Trooper John Horton was a fifteen-year veteran as a State Trooper assigned to Rutherford County.

Further information regarding the ongoing investigation should be directed to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

#Nc State#Nc State Trooper#Rutherford Country#Spartanburg#The State Highway Patrol
