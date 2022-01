After a little over two weeks where all Romanisti had for entertainment was a bevy of transfer rumors, we all get to see some real live football once again. The reportedly-complete transfer of Ainsley Maitland-Niles may not be complete enough for the Englishman to join the Giallorossi on the pitch just yet, and the much-needed transfer in of a new midfielder to complement Bryan Cristante and Jordan Veretout may be a work in progress, yet instead of fretting over those transfers, the Giallorossi faithful can now focus on real matches again. Now, we can hope that the return of Lorenzo Pellegrini to the starting eleven could be the shot in the arm this Roma side needs to take another three points from a top side.

SOCCER ・ 5 HOURS AGO