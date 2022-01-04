ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Closed Out 2021 With Record Low Approval Rating: CNBC

By Rudy Takala
mediaite.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden capped 2021 with a record-low approval rating, according to the results of a CNBC/Change Research survey released Tuesday. Forty-four percent of Americans surveyed said they approved of Biden’s performance in office, according to the survey, while 56 percent said they disapproved. The numbers are a shift from April,...

www.mediaite.com

CNN

11 Democrats who could replace Joe Biden in 2024

(CNN) — Combine President Joe Biden's age (he'll be 82 shortly after the 2024 election) and his ongoing political struggles (he's mired in the low 40s in job approval) and you get this: a series of stories examining whether Biden runs again and, if not, who might take his place.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
tucsonpost.com

Did Joe Biden just end the pandemic

No, he didn?t make good on his campaign promise to 'shut down the virus,? but by seemingly admitting defeat against Covid-19, Biden has opened a clear path to ending onerous pandemic restrictions and returning to normality. President Joe Biden admitted on Monday that "there is no federal solution" to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Hillary Clinton says she would 'bet on' Trump running for president again in 2024 after new poll finds Trump and Biden would end up in near-dead heat for White House

Former First Lady Hillary Clinton said Sunday she would 'bet' on her 2016 rival, former President Donald Trump, launching another White House bid in 2024, and it appears many Americans would be keen to see it. In a potential rematch of last year's presidential race, President Joe Biden leads Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Slate

The One Thing Biden Is Doing Exceptionally Well

As 2021 draws to a close, President Joe Biden has good reason to be frustrated. His legislative agenda is stymied in the Senate. His executive authority is under assault from Donald Trump’s judges. His administration was blindsided, again, by a spiraling COVID surge, this time with omicron. But there is one front on which Biden has a near-perfect score: judicial nominations. Over the past year, the White House has put forth slate after slate of diverse, well-qualified, progressive nominees—and the Senate has swiftly confirmed them. Biden’s breakneck pace, combined with his choice of nontraditional judges, has shattered too many records to count. No, the president has not loosened Donald Trump’s stranglehold on the Supreme Court. But his transformation of the lower courts will still have a profound impact on American law for decades to come.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hngn.com

Republican Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Faces Backlash After Criticizing Joe Biden’s Social Spending Bill

Republican Senate Candidate Herschel Walker recently went on record to slam Joe Biden's social spending bill amid his ongoing campaign. On New Year's Day, Walker started off his rants against Biden by talking about the Build Back Better bill. He said that in order for the bill to move forward, the first time that the Biden administration needs to do is to control the border. After all, it's important to know who you're building it for and why.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheStreet

Biden Considers Appointing Raskin as Fed Vice Chair

She would be in charge of banking supervision, and her appointment would likely please liberal Democrats. President Joe Biden is thinking of naming Sarah Bloom Raskin as vice chair of the Federal Reserve in charge of banking supervision. That news comes from The Wall Street Journal, which cited knowledgeable sources....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Elkhart Truth

Biden disapproval rating reaches new high

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden is kicking off his second year in office with his highest disapproval rating to date. A new CNBC/Change Research poll found 56% of voters disapprove of Biden’s job as president, the worst disapproval numbers the president has seen since taking office.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Jan. 6 anniversary poll: Share of Trump voters who believe Biden 'won fair and square' falls to 9% amid declining trust in U.S. democracy

One year after a mob of Donald Trump loyalists tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory by laying violent siege to the U.S. Capitol, the “big lie” that fueled their attack has only become more entrenched. Today, a full three-quarters of Trump voters (75 percent) falsely believe the election was “rigged and stolen,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — more than ever before.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Joe Biden erroneously states it’s ‘2020’ in post-New Year’s gaffe

President Biden reassured Americans Tuesday that there was reason to be optimistic about “2020” — mistakenly saying the wrong year four days into 2022. Biden’s post-New Year’s gaffe came as the president urged people to keep wearing masks and get vaccinated for COVID-19 as the Omicron variant causes record-high numbers of infections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

