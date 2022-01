For months now the restaurant industry has endured deep upheaval. The pandemic has changed the way restaurants need to operate on every level and, a recent book argues, many of these changes are ones restaurateurs should have considered well before a global crisis forced their hands. In The Next Supper: The End of Restaurants as We Knew Them, and What Comes After, Corey Mintz lays out the issues facing restaurants at this moment, how restaurants might change for the better in the future, and how diners can support these changes, asking: “How do we establish a set of principles for choosing where to eat? To suss out not which chefs are good and which are bad, but what ideas and what kinds of workplaces are worth supporting.”

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO