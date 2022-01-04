Maralee Nichols Speaks Out After Tristan Thompson Confirms He’s the Father of Her Baby Boy

As Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley clash, Simon Guobadia has been clapping back. Porsha Williams is opening up about the latest developments in her life on “Porsha’s Family Matters.” The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is engaged to Simon Guobadia. And she said the engagement has made co-parenting difficult. So she wants to be in a better space with Dennis McKinley. On the show, Lauren Williams figured a family retreat could help. It was Lauren’s job to persuade Dennis to take the trip to Mexico. He was hesitant. Lauren then promised he’d get his Versace robe back if he attended. Turns out, Porsha has had his robe in her home since the breakup. She was heated when she found out that Dennis needed to be convinced to come to the retreat with a promise of getting his robe back.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 15 DAYS AGO