NBA

Maralee Nichols Speaks Out After Tristan Thompson Confirms He’s the Father of Her Baby Boy

wvli927.com
 4 days ago

Tristan Thompson has issued a statement confirming...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

hotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Reveals He Left Taraji P. Henson Because He "Fell In Love" With Khloe Kardashian In Resurfaced Interview

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian's relationship was a messy one, to say the very least. Fans of the reality stars may have seen the couple's tumultuous union play out on their TV series, or in the tabloids, but a 2019 interview given by the professional basketball player has unveiled some new information that's taken many people by surprise.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Simon Guobadia Claps Back When Asked Why His Children Aren’t on ‘Porsha’s Family Matters’

As Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley clash, Simon Guobadia has been clapping back. Porsha Williams is opening up about the latest developments in her life on “Porsha’s Family Matters.” The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is engaged to Simon Guobadia. And she said the engagement has made co-parenting difficult. So she wants to be in a better space with Dennis McKinley. On the show, Lauren Williams figured a family retreat could help. It was Lauren’s job to persuade Dennis to take the trip to Mexico. He was hesitant. Lauren then promised he’d get his Versace robe back if he attended. Turns out, Porsha has had his robe in her home since the breakup. She was heated when she found out that Dennis needed to be convinced to come to the retreat with a promise of getting his robe back.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Reginae Carter Confirms YFN Lucci Split By Sharing She No Longer Has A "Bae"

The relationship status between YFN Lucci and Reginae Carter has been unclear since he was arrested earlier this year, but Lil Wayne's daughter has provided an update. The on-again-off-again romance between Reginae and Lucci has been well-documented on social media. The pair emerged as a Hip Hop couple in love, but then, the infamous Cucumber Party threw a wrench into their happy home.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Woman Accuses Lil Baby Of Fathering Her Son, Fans Think They Look Identical

Lil Baby might have made another lil baby, according to a woman's claims on social media. A post made by Atlanta-based nail technician Shi Anderson (@therealblasiianbihh on Instagram) seemingly accuses the rapper of fathering her child. Anderson posted pictures of her little boy, who shares a striking resemblance to the rapper.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Khloe Kardashian Feels About Tristan Thompson’s Public Apology: ‘She Deserves Better’

A source close to the Kardashians is EXCLUSIVELY revealing how Khloe Kardashian feels about her ex Tristan Thompson’s public apology. Tristan Thompson, 30, just confirmed that he is indeed the father of his former lover Maralee Nicols‘ newborn baby, and his ex, Khloe Kardashian, 37, has some feelings about it. “Khloe is glad to see that he took responsibility for, and owned up to, being the father of Maralee’s son,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It was the right thing to do, but Khloe wishes he would have left it at that. Khloe does not care about his apology because his words mean nothing to her anymore. She can’t trust him, and she will never be able to trust him again.”
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lamar Odom Hopes To Reconnect With Ex-Wife Khloe Kardashian Amidst Tristan Thompson Paternity Drama

In the midst of the latest cheating scandal, Khloe Kardashian has plenty of support. A few days ago, after much speculation, Tristan Thompson was forced to admit that he was the father of Maralee Nichol’s child. Maralee had previously claimed that her pregnancy was the result of a short-lived relationship with Tristan. Said Maralee, “Tristan and I […] The post Lamar Odom Hopes To Reconnect With Ex-Wife Khloe Kardashian Amidst Tristan Thompson Paternity Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Odom has made big changes since breaking up with girlfriend

Lamar Odom has been single since he broke up with his longtime girlfriend late last year, and he says the split led to several significant changes in his life. Thursday marked one year since Odom and his ex-girlfriend Sabrina Parr called off their engagement. In a lengthy Instagram post, Odom revealed that he left Parr at a hotel without notice in order to get out of an “abusive” and “toxic” relationship. He said he turned to marijuana and other women to avoid being alone.
NFL
urbanbellemag.com

A Producer Calls out Porsha Williams & Her Family After Altercation with Dennis McKinley

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams have been clashing on television and away from the cameras. Porsha Williams had a lot of people talking after the recent episode of “Porsha’s Family Matters.” The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star isn’t in a good place with Dennis McKinley. According to Porsha, her engagement to Simon Guobadia impacted their co-parenting relationship. However, it’s clear there are still some lingering feelings surrounding their failed relationship. In particular, Porsha is still angry Dennis cheated on her while she was pregnant. It also came out that Porsha gave Dennis an ultimatum. She wanted her engagement ring back by Christmas 2020. So she wanted a wedding or nothing. But Dennis didn’t think marriage was a good idea at that point. So he didn’t return the ring. Porsha then moved on to Simon months later.
CELEBRITIES
