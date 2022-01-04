ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch The War On Drugs Perform “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” With Lucius On Ellen

By Peter Helman
Stereogum
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe named the War On Drugs’ new album I Don’t Live Here Anymore the best...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Khalid Performs ‘Present’ Live on TikTok

While his latest body of work, an EP titled ‘Scenic Drive,’ may have parked at #54 on the Billboard 200 (marking his lowest premiere on the tally to date), Khalid is cruising forward with the promotion of its latest single, ‘Present.’. The December 1-released tune may have...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Stereogum

Katie Dey – “In The Sky” (Laugh & Peace Cover)

Melbourne computer-pop great Katie Dey can usually be counted on for some high-quality loosies between album cycles, and she has delivered another this week. It’s a cover of “In The Sky,” originally recorded by Laugh & Peace, the Japanese production team best known for the soundtrack to the video game Vib-Ribbon. On Twitter, Dey explains, “this is a cover of a song that seemingly not many people know exists , by the band who made the incredible vib ribbon ps1 soundtrack , it’s close to my heart hopefully u can enjoy my version . be safe be strong.” Dey’s treatment of the track is in step with the sound of her 2020 album mydata, straightforward and poppy but accented with fragile processed vocals. Hear the cover and the original below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Daniel Bachman’s Lovely New Acoustic Covers Album Lonesome Weary Blues

The relentlessly prolific Virginia guitarist Daniel Bachman is back today with a new covers album called Lonesome Weary Blues. It comprises seven acoustic instrumentals in Bachman’s Fahey-esque style, all covers of obscure folk songs and traditionals. It’s an incredibly nourishing way to begin your year, rustic and adventurous and lovingly rendered.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Stereogum

If You’re Still Not On The Yola Hype Train, Her Fallon Performance Just Might Win You Over

Yola released her phenomenal sophomore album Stand For Myself last summer, and she told us the story behind every song. Although the Nashville-based Briton and Dan Auerbach associate played something like country soul on her debut album Walk Through Fire, she branched out into all kinds of retro pop and R&B sounds on her latest. That’s beautifully exemplified by “Dancing Away In Tears,” the disco-leaning gem she performed on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show last night. Watch below.
MUSIC
NME

Father John Misty details fifth album, shares lead single ‘Funny Girl’

After announcing it through a cryptic, spoken-word vinyl last month, Father John Misty has officially lifted the lid on his forthcoming fifth album, ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’. He’s also announced details of a special London show at The Barbican in April. The indie-rock stalwart...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The War On Drugs
Stereogum

Justin Bieber Sets Grammys Record For Most Songwriters On A Best Song Nominee

Justin Bieber is now the owner of a rather dubious Grammys record. “Peaches,” the #1 hit collaboration with R&B stars Giveon and Daniel Caesar from Bieber’s Justice album, is nominated for Song Of The Year at the 2022 ceremony. It’s also up for Record Of The Year, the award honoring the recorded single, and the deluxe edition of Justice is competing for Album Of The Year, but what concerns us here today is Song Of The Year, an award specifically handed out to songwriters.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Halsey Shares Two New Bonus Songs “Nightmare (Reprise)” And “People Disappear Here”

Halsey, who released her smash album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which was released with two bonus tracks on the physical release through Walmart and Target, which finally made their way on to digital platforms for the world to hear if they didn’t already. The track “Nightmare (Reprise) ” is a new version of the same song that was released in 2019. The song is a strong anthem about being an adaptable force, being nice or a “bully”, all accompanied with an intense chorus and a combination of heavy and soft vocals from Halsey. While the original has been out, it has a new sound that follows the album sonically.The second track “People Disappear Here” is a 90’s grunge-esque record with soft vocals about someone in their dreams. Click here for more information.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Carole King and James Taylor live in new documentary trailer

A new concert documentary, Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name, will showcase the two musical icons as they perform a section of hits from their respective back catalogues, as well as interviews exploring their career – watch the first trailer below. The concert documentary will...
CELEBRITIES
societyofrock.com

The 10 Greatest Songs Van Halen Never Played Live

Ever wonder how a song would sound like when it’s played live and it never was? Well, Van Halen almost sang all of their songs from their groundbreaking 1978 self-titled debut all the way up to their twelfth and final studio album A Different Kind of Truth. But there are few songs that the band didn’t play live at least once. Here is the list according to Setlist.fm:
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
musictimes.com

Adele Will NEVER Perform THIS Song Live; Here's Why

After a six-year hiatus in producing gut-wrenching emotional songs, Adele took over the world again after dropping her new album "30" last November 2021. This week's Spout podcast featured an interview with the 33-year-old "Easy on Me" singer, during which she explained the reason behind her new album. She revealed one song in particular that she will not be performing live.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Claire Rousay’s New 1-Track Album sometimes i feel like i have no friends & 2 Collabs With More Eaze

San Antonio’s Claire Rousay is becoming one of the most prominent names in ambient music, and over the past year she has kept her listeners well supplied, most famously via last spring’s acclaimed A Softer Focus album. This past week Rousay, who we included on our most recent Best New Bands list, released a new album called sometimes i feel like i have no friends, which comprises a single 28-minute track. Today she’s followed it with two tracks released alongside her longtime collaborator More Eaze, aka Austin-based Mari Maurice, a member of such bands as Lomelda and Alexalone.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Teenage Halloween & The Homeless Gospel Choir’s New Split EP

Teenage Halloween are kicking off 2022 with a new split EP. The New Jersey power-pop punks have teamed up with Pittsburgh’s the Homeless Gospel Choir for a new four-song release comprising the first studio recordings from either group since 2020. Homeless Gospel Choir was once Derek Zanetti’s solo folk-punk project, but they’re fully electrified on the sister songs “Harrisburg Shoes” and “Pittsburgh Shoes,” anthems that would make a lot of sense alongside the Hold Steady or some similarly hearty underground rockers. Then come two infectious new Teenage Halloween tracks. The latter, “Burn,” was debuted in a live session last year. The former, “Floating,” features the memorable lyric, “Don’t want to teach a gender studies class in every conversation I have, it’s arduous.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Röyksopp – “(Nothing But) Ashes…”

The Norwegian electronic duo Röyksopp declared 2014’s The Inevitable End their final LP but promised to keep making music in other formats. They’ve made good on that pledge in the interim, most recently a series of rarities published under the name Lost Tapes throughout 2019 and 2020 — the kind of archival project that suggested maybe Röyksopp were winding down after all. They didn’t make a peep in 2021 but are back today with a video for a new two-minute track called “(Nothing But) Ashes…” It’s posted on YouTube with the profoundly mysterious subtitle “Profound Mysteries.” Check it out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Ezra Koenig Shares An Update On The Next Vampire Weekend Album

Having successfully beaten cancer, blink-182’s Mark Hoppus is back to hosting his Apple Music Hits radio show After School Radio. His final guest of 2021 is fellow Apple radio host Ezra Koenig, who weighed in on a few subjects, most interestingly the status of the next Vampire Weekend album.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Father John Misty – “Funny Girl”

After teasing it via Instagram and a spoken word vinyl, Father John Misty has formally announced his fifth studio album, Chloë And The Next 20th Century. It’s Josh Tillman’s first LP since 2018’s God’s Favorite Customer. Featuring arrangements from Drew Erickson and production from Jonathan Wilson, Chloë is set to arrive in April. Along with details about the release, FJM has shared a lead single, “Funny Girl,” which has a sepia-toned music video directed by Nicholas Ashe Bateman.
MUSIC
Stereogum

The Ergs! – “Ultimate Falsetto Book”

The Ergs!, the cult-beloved New Jersey pop-punk trio, got together in 2000 and released three studio albums, as well as all sorts of EPs and random releases, before breaking up in 2008. Since then, the group has reunited a few times, and they got back together for long enough to release the reunion EP Goddamn Death Dedication in 2016. (Frontman Mikey Erg has also been maintaining a pretty great solo career.) Now, the Ergs! are getting ready to come back with another new EP, and they’ve released their first new song since 2016.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy