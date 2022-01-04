ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Ben Roethlisberger Moved to Tears After Final Game at Heinz Field

By Thad Mitchell
 2 days ago
Despite a big win over a division rival, Monday evening was a sad moment for longtime Pittsburgh Steeler quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

While his team prevailed, the Monday Night Football matchup might be the last time we see Ben Roethlisberger play at Heinz Field. After defeating the Cleveland Browns 26-12, the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrated the victory. But for Roethlisberger, it was a somber moment as he took a look around at the fans that have cheered him on for many years.

After the game, the star quarterback didn’t want to remove his helmet for the post-game interview. Instead, he kept his helmet and delivered an emotional moment as tears began to well in his eyes. It is clear to see in the following social media post that Big Ben is in pain as he spends his final moments on his home field.

It was also a very emotional moment for Pittsburgh Steelers fans who have been watching Ben Roethlisberger for nearly two decades. Affectionately known as “Big Ben” by the fans base, Roethlisberger has given the Steelers faithful plenty to cheer about. Over the course of his playing days, Roethlisberger was one of the best signal-callers the NFL had to offer. He will most assuredly receive consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible.

“I’m just so thankful for these fans and this place,” Ben Roethlisberger said in a postgame interview. “There’s no place like it.”

The quarterback didn’t have a great game, throwing for just 123 yards and one touchdown, but the moment was bigger than his performance.

Ben Roethlisberger Exits Heinz Field With a Win

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin says Ben Roethlisberger did a good job blocking out the noise and playing football.

“Ben did a really nice job of setting the pace,” The Pittsburgh coach says. “He was singularly focused. It was business as usual, and so he was easy to follow, and I think that everybody got their vibe from him in that way. Obviously, it was an extremely emotional night and all that, but he did a good job kind of setting the post for that approach all week.”

Despite offensive struggles throughout the game, Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers found a way to win in the end. Finding ways to win is a big part of Roethlisberger’s legacy in Pittsburgh.

“It’s funny because probably not the way you wanted it other than the win,” he says. “And that’s all that really matters. And that’s been the story of my career. Not always pretty, but we find a way.”

NFL
