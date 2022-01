So we’ll be honest — we weren’t a big fan of the Nick-centric episode that Young & Restless aired on December 24th. We love the character and portrayer Joshua Morrow, and have been begging for both to get a better story for years. And who knows, maybe the episode — in which Nick was told over and over again that he’s awesome and just needs to figure out his life — will lead to exactly that.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO