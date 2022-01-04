ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 arrested after allegedly breaking into same Attleboro house twice in less than 7 hours

By Editorials
 1 day ago
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Police say they have arrested three people after a home in Attleboro was broken into twice Tuesday morning by the same individuals.

At about 4:15 a.m., three people were captured on security cameras as they broke into the basement of a home on Peck Street.

The residents locked themselves in a bedroom upstairs and called police.

The suspects ran off when they realized someone was home.

Just after 11 a.m., someone at the same address reported that they believed someone had again broken into the home and was in the basement. Video surveillance indicated two of the three who broke into the home earlier were involved in the later break, police said.

Leads from both investigations allowed police to identify a vehicle involved that was later spotted and stopped in Providence. The three occupants were identified as the group police were seeking in connection with the Attleboro house breaks, police said.

Jaylen Ladue, 20, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island and Asuriah Becote, 18, of Chepachet, Rhode Island and a 17-year-old from Providence were arrested. They are expected to be arraigned in Attleboro District Court.

The 17-year-old was found to be in possession of an air-soft pistol and will be charged by Providence police with carrying a concealed weapon.

Police said the break-ins were not random and the residence was specifically targeted for the purpose of stealing marijuana.

