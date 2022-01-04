Infection Control

The VIVE Wrist VR Tracker is a virtual reality (VR) controller focused on providing users with a lightweight yet capable solution to utilize when entering the digital environment. The controller works by being strapped onto the wrist of the user and will go to work tracking the movement that they make from their fingertips all the way up to the elbow. This will enable a more immersive user experience that is simply not capable of being tracked through the existing methods on the market.

