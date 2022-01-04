ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Market for Smart Buildings

By Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
 2 days ago
New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $111.5 Billion Global Market for Smart Buildings by 2026....

Doosan Mobility Innovation

Doosan Mobility Innovation and 42air Signs MOU for Hydrogen Powered Fuel Cell Drone Delivery Service at CES 2022. SAN FRANCISCO and GYEONGGI-DO, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doosan Mobility Innovation (DMI) and 42air signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) today at CES 2022 for a partnership to co-develop delivery services using hydrogen fuel cell unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). This agreement formalizes their mutual commitment, and strengthens the future engagement of both parties in expanding hydrogen fuel cell drone operations in maritime drone delivery.
Amazon collaborates with global automaker on smart vehicle technology

Amazon seeks to transform the in-vehicle experience for auto brands including Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep. The tech giant is entering a series of global, multi-year agreements with Italy-based automotive conglomerate Stellantis, which seeks to accelerate its ongoing shift to becoming a sustainable mobility tech company through this relationship. Stellantis is the parent company of U.S. auto brands including Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram.
Global Industrial Design Services Market

With Market Size Valued at $2.8 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Industrial Design Services Market. SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Industrial Design Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Global Building Inorganic Coatings Market Outlook And Analysis By Manufacturers With Regions Type And Application | AkzoNobel, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF

Market research on most trending report Global "Building Inorganic Coatings" Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Building Inorganic Coatings market state of affairs. The Building Inorganic Coatings marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Building Inorganic Coatings report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Building Inorganic Coatings Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
Global Privacy Glass Market Analysis Overview Growth Demand And Forecast Research Report To 2031 | AGC, Smart Glass International, Raven Brick

Market research on most trending report Global "Privacy Glass" Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Privacy Glass market state of affairs. The Privacy Glass marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Privacy Glass report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Privacy Glass Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
Global Smart Beacon Market Application Research Report 2022 SWOT Analysis By || Estimote, Aruba, Kontakt.Io

Global Smart Beacon market looks into a report for investigation of the Smart Beacon marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Smart Beacon market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Smart Beacon industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Smart Beacon market players.
Global SIM Smart Card Market 2021 Growth Prospects, Outlook and Product Development to 2031

Global SIM Smart Card Market Report provides comprehensive overview, trends, business revenue forecast statistics and growth outlook from various aspects. The report includes the main market conditions around the world such as product profit, price, production, capacity, demand, supply and market growth structure. This report also provides important data through SWOT analysis and detailed ROI data and investment feasibility analysis. The Global Market Study SIM Smart Card is an important compilation of important information regarding the details of the competition in this market.
Global Smart Kitchen Robotic Arms Market Evolving Technology And Growth Outlook 2022 To 2029

The global Smart Kitchen Robotic Arms Market research report 2022 is a basic research study that breaks down different market perspectives like market development, obstacles, creation volume, and market patterns. The report also focuses on the biased of the industry. Furthermore, the review gathers key discoveries concerning the market outline and speculation openings. This report provides effective strategies that are helping to avoid obstacles to achieving your business goals. The report provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of the Smart Kitchen Robotic Arms Market across various industries and regions.
Global Smart Grid Communications Market 2022 with Top Countries Outlook And Manufacturers With Growth 2029

The research report on the "Global Smart Grid Communications Market 2021" provides up-to-date market trends, with upcoming possibilities of OMICRON VIRUS IMPACTED ON GLOBAL MARKET with the present market scenario, and the market forecast from 2022-2028. The complete analysis of Smart Grid Communications market on the global scale provides key details in form of graphs, statistics, and tables which will help the market players in making key business decisions.
Global Smart Sorting Line Market New Updates, Development, Classification, Opportunities, Types, Applications, Status, And Forecast To 2030

The Global Smart Sorting Line Market record consists of an evaluation of the prevailing industry developments and advertising and marketing dynamics, which permit in mapping the trajectory of the global Smart Sorting Line market. This global market record inspects the political modifications, the environmental norms, as well as socio-financial elements which might probably influence the global Smart Sorting Line enterprise growth. That global market record inspects the modifications, and environmental norms, in addition to socio-monetary elements which are probably to influence the global Smart Sorting Line industry growth.
Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market To Be Driven By The Rapid Technological Advancements In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Connected (Smart) Street Light Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global connected (smart) street light market, assessing the market based on its segments like connectivity, component, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Smart Lighting Market Research Archive in Forecast 2021-2031

The Smart Lighting Market Report of MarketResearch.Biz is an unique collection of Market Size, Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Constraints, and drivers of Key business. Starting with associate examination on the present state of the Smart Lighting market 2021, the analysis clarifies the dynamics touching every phase inside it. The report has been introduced a distinctive analysis technology specifically designed for this market. It also includes details on sales channels, distributors, traders, and dealers, including research findings and conclusions, an appendix, and data sources. The research document goes into great detail about product launch events, business drivers, challenges, and opportunities.
Global Smart PV Array Combiner Box Market Trends Prediction, Growth Factors, Production and Consumption | Sungrow, TBEA, Schneider Electric

Global Smart PV Array Combiner Box Market study with an in-depth overview, describing the Product / Industry Scope and develops market outlook and status to 2031. The Smart PV Array Combiner Box market Study is segmented by key regions which are expediting the marketization. Also include several industries customer's information, which is very important for the manufacturers, and detailed analysis of key players.
LucidLink Adds Key Executives to Accelerate Productivity and Collaboration for Remote Content Creators

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink, an innovative SaaS solution delivering high-performance remote collaboration to the world's largest brands and creative professionals, today announced several key leadership appointments of storage and enterprise technology executives to support the company's growth. Umesh Maheshwari has been named chief scientist, Joel Davis as vice president of global sales, and Adam Kranitz joins the company as vice president of marketing.
