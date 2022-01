MADISON, Wis. - Department of Health Services (DHS) officials announced on Wednesday, Jan. 5 that Wisconsin has received the first allocation of oral antiviral COVID-19 treatments molnupiravir and Paxlovid. They will be used to treat patients diagnosed with mild to moderate COVID-19. The initial supply available to states from the federal government is extremely limited. Under guidance developed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), health care providers are encouraged to prioritize prescribing these new therapeutics to those patients at greatest risk of serious illness or hospitalization from COVID-19. Wisconsinites who may be eligible for these treatments should talk with their health care provider.

