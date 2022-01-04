ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelsea Ballerini: We Are ‘Good Enough Already’

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelsea Ballerini has been writing “pages” of her thoughts and what she wants to do better in 2022, and then well, she ripped them all up and choose to take one day at a time. Kelsea wrote to fans in a long post on Instagram, “Y’all. I’ve...

