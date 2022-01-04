ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Dubuque Area Labor Harvest Free Food Distribution Saturday

By Tim Koehler
Q107.5
Q107.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dubuque Area Labor Harvest will host a free commodity distribution for elderly and...

myq1075.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q107.5

Student Brings Handgun to Dyersville, Iowa School

Police were called to St. Francix Xavier School in Dyersville, Iowa around 7:30 this morning after a report that a student had brought a handgun to school. A news released stated that the student was located and immediately detained by officers at the school prior to the start of the school day. The handgun was found after a search of the student's locker and backpack. The gun was seized by police at that time. The release also states that the handgun was not displayed or used in a threatening manner, nor were any threats made.
DYERSVILLE, IA
Q107.5

Illinois Lemonade Stands Protected Effective January 1st

Hayli's Law Means Illinois Lemonade Stands May Operate Without Regulatory Fears. Here’s a nice summertime thought to consider as January begins: a good old-fashioned lemonade stand. The new year will bring a new law in Illinois protecting youth lemonade stand operators from what lawmakers describe as "undue government interference." Dubbed “Hayli's Law” Illinois will prevent public health officials from requiring kids lemonade stands to hold permits.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q107.5

(article) New Year’s in Dubuque a Hundred Years Ago

As a new year began in Dubuque a hundred years ago, the bustling city saw its share of celebration, accidents, crime, and diversion. Late in 1921 the weather had been cold. Cold enough that ice at McGregor allowed for the season's first vehicle to pass from Iowa into Wisconsin over the frozen Mississippi River. The last day of 1921 was windy and warm in Dubuque, though. After a cold Christmas, The New Year’s Eve Day high was 40 degrees. The strong wind was considered a factor in a serious injury to a woman who was struck by a locomotive. As she walked along the tracks, the sound of the wind interfered with her ability to hear the train behind here until it was just a few feet away.
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dubuque, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
Dubuque County, IA
Society
City
Dubuque, IA
County
Dubuque County, IA
Q107.5

Dubuque Street Closure: Elm at 21st

Water Main Repair: Intersection of 21st & Elm Closed. The intersection of Elm St and E 21st St will be closed until 8:00 PM on Friday, December 21st for emergency water main repair.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Dubuque, Iowa Seeking Snow-Shoveling Volunteers

The City of Dubuque has launched DBQ Shovel Crew, a volunteer-based snow shoveling program. The program pairs volunteers with residents who are physically and financially unable to remove snow and ice from the sidewalk adjacent to their property and do not have other resources to clear it such as neighbors, friends, or a hired service.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Christmas in Dubuque A Hundred Years Ago

The Christmastime weather in Dubuque was cold in 1921. High temperatures were in the twenties in the days before, and the Christmas day high was 21 degrees. There had been plenty of snow for sledding, enough that the City Manager issued a reminder to homeowners to clear walks and spread ash or sand. Upstream, the cold weather had caused a large ice gorge which was slowing the river’s flow. Concerns about further restriction of the current had a crew from Dubuque Electric Company using dynamite to keep water available for power plant use. With schools closing for the holiday break, a series of coasting accidents followed. In response, Dubuque police banned sledding on 21 different city streets including Dodge, 14th, and Hill.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Light up the Tri States $500 Winner!

Congratulations to Brad Soat of Dubuque, our Light Up the Tri States 2021 Winner!. Thanks to everyone who entered. We've enjoyed seeing all of the submitted photos (OK, almost all of 'em), and appreciate everyone making the tri-state area merry and bright for the season. Here are some selected entries...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Q107.5

Dubuque, IA
515
Followers
1K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://myq1075.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy