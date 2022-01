Ellis Park Horse Racing Track is celebrating its 100th season in 2022 with the return of a fan-favorite event. Live racing at Ellis Park in Henderson kicks off its 100th season in July of 2022. The park has so much to offer visitors including racing, gaming, and dining. Throughout the season they host several special events. One event that everyone seems to love is the Weiner Dog races. What are Weiner Dog races? It's exactly what it sounds like...instead of horses racing on the track, local weiner dogs will show off their racing skills. It's adorable, entertaining, funny, and returning in 2022!

HENDERSON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO