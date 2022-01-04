ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmolive PowerPacs Dishwasher Pods (36 count) only $3.58!

By Gretchen
moneysavingmom.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a great stock up deal on Palmolive PowerPacs Dishwasher...

moneysavingmom.com

Comments / 0

BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Hide all the ugly power cords around your home with this $21 Amazon find

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There's nothing worse than having to stare at messy, disorganized cables and power cords. Especially when they're all over your desk, kitchen counter, or elsewhere. Okay fine, there are millions of things that are much, much worse. That doesn't make the messy desk at your job or in your home office any less aggravating though. Bottom line: You need a cable organizer for your desk.
ELECTRONICS
moneysavingmom.com

Stock Up Deals on Snacks and Pantry Items

Right now, Amazon has some great stock up deals on snacks and pantry items!. Get this Cheetos Puffs Cheese Flavored Snacks, 0.875 Ounce, Pack of 40 for just $11.38 shipped!. Get this Nabisco Team Favorites Variety Pack (30 pack) for just $6.63 shipped when you checkout through Subscribe & Save!
SHOPPING
#Dishwasher
moneysavingmom.com

Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges, 6 Scrub Sponges only $4.15 shipped!

Running low on scrub sponges? Here’s a great deal!. Amazon has these Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges, 6 Scrub Sponges for just $4.15 shipped when you clip the $0.97 off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. Note: Once your order ships, you can go into your Amazon account and...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Dove Promises Valentine Chocolate Candy Hearts,19.52-Ounce Bag only $6.98!

Here’s a great deal on these Dove Promises Valentine Chocolate Candy Hearts!. Amazon has this DOVE PROMISES Valentine Milk and Dark Chocolate Candy Hearts Variety Mix 19.52-Ounce Bag for just $6.98 when you clip the $1 off e-coupon!. This is a great stock up deal on Valentine’s Day candy....
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Gain Liquid Laundry Detergent Soap Eco-Box (96 loads) only $9.77 shipped!

Running low on laundry detergent? This is a great deal on Gain Laundry Detergent!. Amazon has this Gain Liquid Laundry Detergent Soap Eco-Box (96 loads) for just $9.77 shipped when you clip the $3 off e-coupon and check out through Subscribe & Save!. Note: Once your order ships, you can...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Digital Food Kitchen Scale only $5.50!

This Digital Food Kitchen Scale is perfect for counting macros or portion control!. Amazon has this Digital Food Kitchen Scale for just $5.50 when you save an extra 50% off automatically at checkout!. This scale helps you accurately keep track of the food you eat so you can reach your...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Grandma’s Mini Cookies (30 pack) only $11.27 shipped!

Here’s a great stock up deal on Grandma’s Mini Cookies!. Amazon has these Grandma’s Mini Cookies (30 pack) for just $11.37 shipped when you clip the 25% off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. Note: Once your order ships, you can go into your Amazon account...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Bella Classics 2-Slice Wide-Slot Toaster only $14.99 (Reg. $30!)

Need a new toaster? Here’s a great deal on the Bella Classics 2-Slice Wide-Slot Toaster!. Today only, Best Buy has this Bella – Classics 2-Slice Wide-Slot Toaster for just $14.99!. This is regularly $29.99 and has great reviews. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs.
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

6-Piece Sheet Sets as low as $13.49 after exclusive discount!

Zulily has 6-Piece Sheet Sets for as low as $14.99 right now! Plus, when you shop through our link, you’ll save an extra 10% off at checkout making them as low as $13.49!. There are lots of cute styles and colors to choose from. Shipping starts at $5.99. But...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Set of 3 Floating Shelves only $16.99!

Amazon has these Set of 3 Floating Shelves for just $16.99 right now!. These are perfect for bathrooms, kitchens, and more. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day shipping (and possibly one-day or same-day shipping!) with no minimum. If you’re not sure Prime is worth it, read this post for some helpful info to help you decide! And don’t forget you can sign up for Swagbucks to earn free gift cards to use on Amazon deals!
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

First Essentials by NUK Rest Easy Spoons, Pack of 6 only $2.82!

This is a great deal on these First Essentials by NUK Rest Easy Spoons!. Amazon has this First Essentials by NUK Rest Easy Spoons, Pack of 6 for just $2.82 right now!. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day shipping (and possibly one-day or same-day shipping!) with no minimum. If you’re not sure Prime is worth it, read this post for some helpful info to help you decide! And don’t forget you can sign up for Swagbucks to earn free gift cards to use on Amazon deals!
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Sakroots Artist Bucket Bag for just $22.49 + shipping! (Reg. $68!)

This is such a great deal on a super cute Sakroots purse!. Today only, you can get these Sakroots Artist Bucket Bag for just $22.49 when you shop through our link! You’ll see it on sale for $24.99, but an exclusive extra 10% discount will come off automatically at checkout — making it just $22.49! Choose from several styles!
BEAUTY & FASHION
moneysavingmom.com

32 oz Large Water Bottles only $9.99!

Trying to drink more water this year? This is a great deal on these Large Water Bottles!. Amazon has these 32 oz Large Water Bottles for just $9.99 when you save an extra 50% off at checkout!. These have thousands of amazing reviews and lots of colors to choose from.
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Pen+Gear Letter Board with Characters only $3.40!

This Pen+Gear Letter Board is so much fun for the office or home!. Walmart has this Pen+Gear Letter Board, 12″ x 18″, with 201 Characters in White for just $3.40 right now!. Display quotes from your favorite TV shows, inspirational messages from your favorite author, or even a...
TV SHOWS
moneysavingmom.com

Up to 35% off BareMinerals & Buxom Products!

Stock up on all your favorites from BareMinerals & Buxom!. Zulily is offering up to 35% off BareMinerals & Buxom Products right now!. There are tons of products in this sale but hurry – they are selling out quickly. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one order...
SHOPPING

