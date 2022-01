The U.S. Department of Defense doled out $2 billion apiece for a fleet of B-2 ‘Spirit’ bombers, which have silently menaced the skies since 1989. Spirit is an apt name for the Northrop Grumman aircraft designed to be something of a ghost. But even one of the most stealthy pieces of technology in the Pentagon’s arsenal evidently can’t hide from the prying eyes of Google Earth.

