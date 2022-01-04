Hisense Unveils Premium Product Lineup at CES 2022, Introducing Mini LED Offerings and New Laser Technologies

The annual Consumer Electronics Show is a great event to see all of the hot new tech that will be changing our lives in the years to come, but at its core, it’s still very much the preeminent event for checking out what TV makers have in store for us. CES 2022 was no exception, and because of a groundbreaking new display technology — QD-OLED — it may well turn out to be one of the most important CES shows in years. What did we see that was most exciting while at the show, and what can you expect to find in stores this year? Here are the best TVs of CES 2022.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO