ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Garmin unveils Venu 2 Plus smartwatch that's compatible with Siri

By Mike Peterson
Apple Insider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Garmin has announced a new fitness-focused GPS smartwatch that allows users to send texts or ask questions viaSiri voice...

appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on 70-inch TVs — from $500

Christmas is coming and Best Buy has just launched a fantastic flash sale on 70-inch TVs. Whether you’re looking for the best 4K TV deals or the latest QLED TV deals (seriously, QLED), Best Buy has some of the best highlights right now if you’re looking for a new TV that will cost you less than usual. These are just some of the 70-inch TV deals going on at the moment but we thought we’d pick out the cream of the crop to make it easier for you to decide. Buy any of them now and you’ll even get them in time for Christmas.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venu#Smartwatches#Appleinsider#Amazon#Gps#App Store#The Venu 2 Plus#Garmin Com#Homekit
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This 55-inch QLED TV is ONLY $370 at Best Buy today

You don’t have to empty your savings account if you want to upgrade your home theater setup through 4K TV deals or QLED TV deals, as retailers are offering discounts on a wide variety of brands and models of TVs that cater to different preferences and budgets. One of the deals that you shouldn’t miss is Best Buy’s $280 discount for the 55-inch Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV, which nearly halves its price to just $370 from its original price of $650.
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

Turn off this TV setting ASAP

With most tech gadgets, you get what you pay for. Often, that means cool features and high-quality visuals are limited to expensive devices. However, when it comes to TVs, you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get a five-star experience. Fiddling with your TV’s settings...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Gadget Flow

Most innovative gadgets of 2021

2021 brought us cutting-edge gadgets until the very end. From devices that make life easier at home to those that help us stay safe and healthy, these are the most innovative gadgets of 2021. Gadgets in 2021 were nothing short of awe-inspiring. Yes, this was the year LG introduced a...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best home security camera on Amazon has a rare discount today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Do you follow the smart home market? Anyone who does will tell you that the Wyze Cam was nothing short of a game-changer when it first debuted all those years ago. It was definitely the best home security camera on Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Amazon January sales 2022: The best deals on AirPods, Nintendo Switch, Garmin watches and more

We made it. It’s 2022, and we’ve all Auld Lang Syned our way into the new year. But no sooner have the Boxing Day sales finished that our thoughts have turned to the January sales.Once considered the shopping event of the year, these events have been overshadowed somewhat by Black Friday in recent years. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of stellar deals and discounts worth snapping up, because there most definitely are. Plus, with more online sales to take advantage of, there’s no need to wake up early to snap up those January bargains.Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

4 true wireless earbuds under $40 worth buying

We have a list of the best cheap true-wireless earbuds. But what if you want to pay as little as possible? Say, under $40 or even less? Yes, there are an increasing number of cheap true wireless earbuds out there, but only a few that stand out for being a cut above and surprisingly decent for the price. As I like to say, you shouldn't expect the world at this low price, but you can throw any of these wireless earbuds in a gym bag (when gyms open again) and not feel heartbroken if you happen to lose them.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Targus and Synaptics to Introduce World’s First Universal/Hybrid Dock with Bio-Authentication via Built-In Fingerprint ID at CES 2022

Targus, a leader in universal docking solutions and tech accessories, has partnered with a leading provider of connectivity and AI-driven technologies, Synaptics Incorporated, to launch the world’s first biometric device built into a dock – the USB-C Hybrid/Universal 4K Quad Dock with 100W PD and Fingerprint ID. This exciting innovation (DOCK720) is one of several new connectivity solutions being showcased by Targus at CES 2022.
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

How to find your phone when it’s lost (even if the battery is dead)

I love my husband, but he misplaces everything from his keys to his wallet more often than you would think is even possible. It was more of a pain years ago. These days, I’ve slapped an Apple AirTag on anything I can that he owns. We even have one on our Golden Retriever’s collar, just in case. Tap or click for more ingenious ways to use AirTags and Tile trackers.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Hidden iPhone trick lets you see which apps are spying on you

It’s no secret that Apple in recent years has made user privacy a key differentiating feature for the iPhone. You might recall, for example, that Apple with iOS 14.5 introduced a tool called App Tracking Transparency. The tool essentially allows users to dictate which apps are able to track their activity across other applications and websites.
CELL PHONES
topgear.com

Watches: six alternatives to the Apple smartwatch

Revamped software, strong battery life and good fitness features make this one of the best Android compatible smartwatches for the money. Compatible with all Android phones, but you need a Samsung to access all the features, which include ECG and blood-pressure measurements and even a sensor to measure your body fat percentage. Lasts up to three days fully charged.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Fire HD 8 Plus review: Amazon’s tablet is hard to beat when it comes to budget

When it comes to tablets, there are two kinds: premium models with glass and aluminium design and with prices to match (these are made by Apple) and more affordable tablets. The best of these are very keenly priced and made by Amazon, which tends to sell them at or around cost price, something other manufacturers can’t compete with.Amazon can do this because it sees the Fire tablet range as a way to lure customers into its ecosystem, hoping to sell services such as Amazon Prime or ebooks that can be read on the device.Amazon has its own, special operating system,...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy