Can You Guess the Most Popular Type of Wine in North Dakota?

Most of us buy wine off the cuff. We grab a bottle or two at the store when we're buying groceries or on the way home from work; maybe we visit a winery on a weekend and bring home a few bottles we particularly loved. Totally fine. But here's a different approach: Create a case of wine (12 bottles) that lives in your home, is restocked as needed, and can cover any wine contingency you might have—weekday dinners, special occasions, friends coming over, you name it. You'll never have to panic and rush out at the last minute because you forgot the wine (terrible fate!). Plus, at least initially, you'll benefit from the fact that most stores offer discounts on full cases, sometimes as much as 15%.

