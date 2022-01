Betty White was beloved by millions for her decades of work in the entertainment industry. Since her death on December 31, 2021, just short of her 100th birthday, the Golden Girls actress has been lauded by her co-stars and fans for the way she lived her life and paved the way for women in the business. For those who are hoping to honor the actress in a more official capacity, her agent is also sharing details about White’s funeral arrangements and how fans can pay tribute.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO