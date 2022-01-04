ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmakers prepare for shortened 2022 session

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD – The 2022 session of the Illinois General Assembly will be even shorter than...

Chicago Sun-Times

State lawmakers slash January legislative session due to COVID-19 surge

An explosion in COVID-19 cases has prompted state lawmakers to cut short their first legislative sessions of 2022, leaders announced Thursday. The Illinois General Assembly will meet on Jan. 5, but two other session days scheduled that week have been canceled and three days scheduled for the following week are also “likely to be canceled amid the ongoing global pandemic,” legislative leaders said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wvgazettemail.com

Lawmakers aren't considering COVID protocols for 2022 session

Amid another pandemic wave, West Virginia lawmakers say they do not plan to restart last year’s COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming legislative session. Gone since April are mask mandates and assigned seating and plexiglass barriers for unmasked lawmakers. At the behest of the Legislature, Gov. Jim Justice lifted in June an executive order limiting public access to the Capitol.
CHARLESTON, WV
marylandmatters.org

Omicron Scrambles Lawmakers’ Pre-Session Fundraisers

For Maryland lawmakers, there’s always a fundraising scramble in early January leading up to the start of the General Assembly session, when a 90-day blackout on raising money kicks in for state legislators, the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and comptroller. According to lists of political events supplied by...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
franklincounty.news

Local delegation prepares for 2022 Florida legislative session

The 2022 Florida Legislative Session is slated to start early this year, on Jan. 11. With legislators returning to the capitol without COVID-19 restrictions, many are preparing to hash out some of the state’s issues – coronavirus restrictions and access to abortion among the most contentious. Among Gov....
FLORIDA STATE
WGME

Maine lawmakers say pandemic, housing crisis top priorities in new session

AUGUSTA (WGME) – The Maine legislature is back in session at a time when COVID cases and hospitalizations are near record highs in Maine. State lawmakers will consider more than 350 bills this session, and they'll do so remotely. Despite Republican opposition, the Senate voted to continue virtual meetings, at least for now, with the omicron variant spreading throughout the state.
MAINE STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Nebraska lawmakers begin session with abortion, gun bills

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers kicked off a new session Wednesday with contentious abortion and gun-rights measures and an expected focus on how to spend more than $1 billion in pandemic relief aid that has left the state flush with money. The 60-day short session will feature debates...
NEBRASKA STATE
NBC Connecticut

Lawmakers Return For 2022 Legislative Session Is Full of Uncertainty

The 2022 legislative session starts in a month. It's been more than a year since Connecticut residents have been able to address their lawmakers in person. The public is only allowed on the first floor of the State Capitol and legislative office building. Now lawmakers have to decide whether the people should have the ability to come to the building to testify in person.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Lima News

Ohio lawmakers mark halfway point in legislative session

COLUMBUS — Like it or not, Ohio lawmakers may have the gift of a recreational marijuana bill waiting on their desks when they return to the Statehouse from the holidays. Which bill eliminating the need for a license to carry concealed handguns will the Republican-controlled General Assembly send to a governor still waiting for his gun access reforms?
OHIO STATE
Jacksonville Journal Courier

A look ahead at the shortened 2022 Illinois General Assembly session

The Illinois General Assembly was supposed to meet for the first time in 2022 on Tuesday, but session days scheduled for Jan. 4 and 6 have both been canceled due to the omicron variant and increasing coronavirus numbers throughout the state, currently at their record high. Next week's session, scheduled for Jan. 11 to 13, is also likely to be canceled, legislative leaders have said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KMBC.com

Missouri lawmakers back in session amid rapid COVID-19 surge

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers are back in Jefferson City. The new session opens amid a rise in COVID-19 cases. Despite the COVID-19 surge, there are no mask mandates in place at the Missouri State Capitol. In the Missouri Senate and the Missouri House, some lawmakers say that COVID-19 is a big concern.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KRQE News 13

State lawmakers begin pre-filing bills for upcoming session

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State lawmakers are starting to file bills for the upcoming legislative session. As of Tuesday afternoon, around two dozen bills are filed. Proposals range from distributing N95 masks to increasing the cigarette tax and creating tax credits for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. There’s also a bill to set aside […]
PERSONAL FINANCE
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rob Portman joins at least 16 lawmakers who have gotten COVID during the Omicron surge as cases surge in Congress with 13% of Capitol staff testing positive

Republican Senator Rob Portman announced on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID, becoming the 16th lawmaker to catch the virus since mid-December. Portman, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he feels fine and will work remotely from his home in Ohio this week instead of coming to Washington D.C. for votes in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces indoor masking requirement in state buildings, state employee union agreements

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Monday announced additional actions to address the current rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, including measures to safeguard the health of state employees and citizens entering state buildings and facilities. In addition, the governor announced that the state has completed historic agreements with the two largest state employee unions that will lead to significant salary increases and … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces indoor masking requirement in state buildings, state employee union agreements" The post Governor Hogan announces indoor masking requirement in state buildings, state employee union agreements appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
thereflector.com

Lawmakers detail their legislative game plan for upcoming session

The 2022 Washington State Legislative Session is set to begin on Jan. 10. The 60-day “short” session will again be conducted with modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Local lawmakers across the board expressed concerns over the modified procedure, which will now be in place for a second...
WASHINGTON STATE

