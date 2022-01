Microsoft Outlook is one of the popular email clients that is used by a lot of people worldwide for sending and receiving emails. Like Gmail, Outlook also has a feature to move specific emails to a particular folder. This feature is useful when it comes to searching for important emails in Outlook. If any kind of error occurs in Outlook, it makes it very frustrating for the users. In this article, we will talk about an error message “The operation cannot be performed because the message has been changed” that occurs in the Outlook desktop app while moving the emails to a particular folder. Some users have also experienced the same error message while sending emails.

