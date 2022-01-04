Cell carriers agree to delay a 5G rollout around airports

The US air industry has won a two-week reprieve from the rollout of 5G services across the United States. Major companies AT&T and Verizon agreed to a two-week delay to continue to work on a way to keep air operations safe while rolling out the technology. For the last few weeks, the airlines and labor groups have been engaged in a tense standoff against AT&T and Verizon over the rollout of 5G. As soon as earlier today, it appeared a resolution would not come in time to stop the rollout on Wednesday.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO