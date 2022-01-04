ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell carriers agree to delay a 5G rollout around airports

US cell phone carriers have agreed to keep their C-Band transmitters in 50 airports offline for another six months. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has released a list of US airports that will have 5G buffer zones around them following concerns that expansion of the network could interfere with aircraft safety systems.
