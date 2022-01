A woman has shared the footage captured by her doorbell camera that allegedly notified her of her husband’s infidelity.In October, Kaylie, who goes by the username @kaylie271 on TikTok, uploaded a video taken from a recording of her smart doorbell, which appeared to show a man walking out the front door of her home before kissing the woman who exited behind him goodbye.“When your husband is too sick to go on the family trip you planned,” she wrote in a caption on the video, before adding the hashtags #cheater and #garbage.In the comments, viewers were horrified by the alleged evidence,...

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 17 DAYS AGO