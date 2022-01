I have an ongoing and torrid affair with the work of Jules Breton, so given the opportunity recently to experience one of his paintings in the flesh has lightweight consumed me. Breton’s “The Return from the Fields” (1867, oil on canvas) is on display at the Columbus Museum of Art as part of "Through Vincent’s Eyes," an exhibit featuring work by Van Gogh, as well as many of his influences. And while it is a fine exhibit overall, “Return” demands special attention. Here, with you, I only want to talk about it, to consume it, to sin-eat it, to share it, to throttle it, and then talk about it some more, in that order.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO