America’s Black Holocaust Museum acquired a former retail store at 324-332 W. North Ave. as part of its years-long effort to reopen. The museum was founded in 1988 by James Cameron, a civil rights activist and only known survivor of a lynching. But after Cameron’s 2006 death the museum closed in 2008 amid financial difficulties. It will reopen on Feb. 25, on what would have been Cameron’s 108th birthday.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 18 DAYS AGO