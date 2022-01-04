ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobra Kai Only Has One Major Villain Left to Reintroduce

By Brady Langmann
Esquire
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Season Four of Cobra Kai fades into the annals of Netflix after its New Year's Eve debut, we'll give it one thing: The show knows how to introduce its characters—or, more specifically, how to reintroduce its friends and foes. The series, which debuted on the now long-forgotten...

www.esquire.com

Cosmopolitan

Meet the Cast and Characters of 'Cobra Kai'

Just when you thought things in the valley were starting to calm down, Cobra Kai keeps us guessing with another wild karate feud. While we wish we can join in with some of our moves to help the students of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang take down Cobra Kai, this cast definitely knows what they're doing. Unsurprisingly though, after four seasons, the actors have grown substantially (unlike their characters who seem to be stuck in the same grade). Whether you're curious about who is playing who or just how old some of the younger cast members are, you're going to want to scroll down and get to know the cast members of Cobra Kai (and maybe even follow their Instas).
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Yes, That Was Ralph Macchio’s Daughter Julia Macchio in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

The fourth season of Cobra Kai provided a slew of memorable moments. Some were musical — like Carrie Underwood’s surprising “Moment of Truth” cameo or Johnny’s Rocky-inspired “Burning Heart” training montage — while others (the final ten minutes of the Season 4 finale) have fans counting down the days until they can press play on Season 5. Yet one of the most surprising scenes from the fourth season was one we completely missed the first time around.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Cobra Kai - Season 4 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 4 of Cobra Kai is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
TV SERIES
Empire

Cobra Kai: Season 4 Review

The Karate Kid Part III might not have been the most illustrious entry in the wax-on/wax-off saga, but it did introduce a compelling wrinkle: driving a wedge between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his bonsai-trimming mentor, Mr Miyagi (Pat Morita). This fourth season of Netflix’s hugely enjoyable spin-off — which takes most of its cues from that film — introduces its own existential discord by having Daniel and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) engage in a battle for their students’ souls.
TV SERIES
GreenwichTime

Cobra Kai: 5 Lessons From The Redemption Series

I remember when I was a child I used to watch the Karate Kid every time it was played on TV. It didn't matter that he had seen the movies 100 times before. He loved the story of Daniel Larusso ( Ralph Macchio ). I remember watching the first season...
TV SERIES
ktbb.com

An old adversary returns on season four of ‘Cobra Kai’

An old adversary is slithering his way back to the All-Valley Karate Championship in season 4 of Netflix’s Cobra Kai, the wildly popular continuation of the Karate Kid films. Terry Silver, played by Thomas Ian Griffith, has returned to the franchise after he was last seen tormenting Ralph Macchio’s...
TV SERIES
#Season Five#Og
thefandomentals.com

Cobra Kai is a Reboot Done Right

At first glance, Cobra Kai seems like yet another modern reboot hoping to cash in on its successor’s popularity. After all, it pops up in an age where sequels and remakes dominate Hollywood, and it fits perfectly into the ’80s craze popularized by Stranger Things, another Netflix hit show. However, a closer look at the series proves that, although Cobra Kai may be another reboot of a classic ’80s property, this new iteration has plenty of original ideas.
MOVIES
Register Citizen

How ‘Cobra Kai’ Resurrected ‘Karate Kid Part III’ Villain Terry Silver After a 32-Year Absence

By any objective measure, The Karate Kid Part III is a terrible movie. The 1989 box-office flop centers around a demented toxic-waste mogul, Terry Silver, who decides to rig a teenage karate tournament and torment Mr. Miyagi and a college-age Daniel La Russo for no coherent reason. “The Karate Kid Part III is one film too many,” read the L.A. Times review in a typical pan. “It is a disaster of the most uninspired contrivances.”
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Cobra Kai Has Grown Beyond The Karate Kid

Season four of Cobra Kai is almost here and it’s past time to recap and mention how much the story has changed and evolved over the past three seasons. When the mention of the show first came to YouTube it was a bit of a shock, not to mention a nice surprise since the chance to get back into the action with Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso felt almost too good to be true. Things only got better though when people were able to see that there was a definite reason why Johnny’s life wasn’t perfect, and why he was so aggressive. But as of now, the source material for the main story is coming close to being used up as season four is bringing back Terry Silver, and will be reviewing the final chapter of The Karate Kid before finally passing the torch to the next generation. There’s plenty that we can go over when talking about the last three seasons, not the least of which is going to be the story of Johnny and Daniel, and how they’ve at least started to see the similarities in one another thanks to their interactions, and thanks to Allie, who came back in the third season.
TV SERIES
Inverse

Cobra Kai Season 4 fixes a major problem with the Netflix karate series

Watching Cobra Kai requires a unique type of suspended disbelief. The karate being performed is technically possible ( unlike Marvel or The Matrix, no one has superpowers here). but the idea that scrawny high school students are the ones doing the flying kicks and throwing each other through windows feels unlikely at best.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

COBRA KAI Creators Reveal That Terry Silver's Return Has Been Planned Since Season 1

Fans have known since this past season of Cobra Kai that the maniacal villain Terry Silver, played by actor Thomas Ian Griffith, would be returning to this upcoming season of the series. He first appeared on The Karate Kid III, and a younger version of the character was featured in the backstory of John Kreese (Martin Kove) in the show’s third season. So it was only fitting that Silver return this season, but apparently, that’s been the plan since before the show began.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Cobra Kai Recap: The Unteachables

To my knowledge, “First Learn Stand” is the first episode of Cobra Kai to feature neither Miguel nor Samantha, its two central kid characters. (Sam was missing from two episodes of season three.) That’s a noticeable change, especially with only one brief scene of Robby. Instead, this episode devotes much of its run-time to introducing an even younger generation of potential karate kids: new kid Kenny and his first bully in eighth grade, one Anthony LaRusso.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Fortnite Cobra Kai Skins Are Coming To Sweep The Leg

Fortnite is set to mix in some karate with its gunplay as new Cobra Kai-inspired gear has been revealed in celebration of the hit Netflix show's Season 4 release. Ten fresh skins--five male and five female--will let players dress as one of the three main schools in Cobra Kai: Eagle Fang, Miyagi-Do, and the titular Cobra Kai itself. The skins can be purchased separately or in two bundles, Karate KO and Dojo Showdown.
VIDEO GAMES
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gino talks with producers of 'Cobra Kai'

The aftermath of a classic movie turned into a TV show. Cobra Kai is back on Netflix for its fourth season – and Gino recently sat down with the producers of the show.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Cobra Kai Recap: The Little Mermaid

Maybe I’m an easy mark, but this opening stretch of season four has struck me as the best beginning to any season of Cobra Kai so far. The first three episodes were chock-full of fan service in the best way possible, giving us the Daniel-Johnny partnership we’ve (or at least I’ve) always longed to see.
TV SERIES

