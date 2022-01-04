Autryville gets ‘biggest sum’ ever

Pictured, from left, are Senator Brent Jackson, Terry Spell and Autryville Mayor Grayson Spell being presented a $550,000 check for stormwater and paving repairs.

AUTRYVILLE — The town of Autryville shared huge news during its final meeting of 2021, announcing the appropriation of a $550,000 check from the North Carolina General Assembly for stormwater and paving repairs.

“We are excited to receive that money from the North Carolina General Assembly and to my knowledge this is the biggest sum of money the town has ever been given that wasn’t a loan,” Mayor Grayson Spell said. “So, needless to say, we are excited and it’s much, much needed.”

The funds allocated to the town came from money that was approved in the budget for the General Assembly.

“This money was built into their budget this year from whatever this fiscal year’s budget was and this is what’s called an earmark and that’s where the money came from,” Spell said.

The passed budget was $27 billion and an earmark is a provision inserted into a discretionary spending appropriations bill that directs funds to a specific recipient while circumventing the merit-based or competitive funds allocation process.

With them receiving this money it marked the successful effort from Spell that’s spanned across a couple years.

“This is much needed money and I’ve worked for pretty much two years now trying to find grant money for our stormwater and paving,” he said. “So this is just a fantastic thing that Senator Brent Jackson was able to help us with and we’re hoping to pave a lot of streets in town with this.”

“We plan to use $350,000 of that to upgrade our stormwater system in the hopes that DOT (Department of Transportation) will upgrade their portion as well,” he said.

There are plenty of roads that could use repair in Autryville and Spell shared a little on their plans for paving those many streets.

“We made a map a year ago of the streets that we thought were the worst in town,” Spell said. “The $200,000 we figured for repairs then came from an estimate one of our paving contractors gave us. I can’t remember off the top of my head which streets they were but based off of that map that we made we’re hoping to pave a good portion of the towns streets.”

Another aspect Spell highlighted was the fact that the road repair wasn’t only successful because of the town’s work. Instead it’s a combined effort between them and the state both trying to improve life in Autryville.

“One thing I will say is that everybody gets confused sometimes about which roads we‘ve paved,” he said. “For example all the streets in Clinton belong to Clinton but there’s a lot of state roads in every town and the state maintains those and we obviously maintain the town streets.”

“DOT just repaved old 24 which is Williams Street through town and they paved Gray’s Street through town and we’re extremely thankful for that. Now we’re hoping that once we pave the town streets it’ll make an even bigger difference.”

Spell also touched on how they plan to use the $350,000 to update the stormwater system, fixing their canals being the target of their focus.

“In Autryville, probably like in every town, we’ve got a tons of issues with stormwater flooding so we’ve got some areas in that need work,” he said. “For us 80% of the stormwater in Autryville drains through one or two canals in town.”

“So what we’re hoping to do is use that money to fix those canals and then work upstream off that once we get the biggest part of it resolved,” Spell added.