Meet Venus! This Cute Pup is Up for Adoption Now in Shreveport

By Bristol
 2 days ago
We're loving Venus' unusual coat color. She's all gray, even her eyes! This sweet girl can be a tad shy, but with a little time and TLC, we're sure she'll warm right up!. This sweet angel came into Pet Savers with two other dogs and can't wait for someone to come...

Kiss Country 93.7

Will Shreveport Ruin Mardi Gras in 2022?

Several krewe members informed us that they attended a Mardi Gras Task Force Meeting on Wednesday night. Apparently, this is pretty regular occurrence and not out of the ordinary. But, considering everything we've had to endure over the past couple of years, it's kind of hard to not start freaking out a bit.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Here’s Your New Go-To Comfort Food Crockpot Recipe for Cold Temps

In Louisiana, we're known for being able to throw down in the kitchen. This is one recipe you're doing to want to commit to memory because it's fast, easy, and GOOD!. Everyone has a go-to recipe in their back pocket and mine is for a super simple and delicious crockpot chicken tortilla soup. I call myself the crockpot queen for a reason. Crockpot meals are generally pretty easy to make and after some tweaking, this one is my favorite. In fact, a friend hit me up the recipe last night, so I figured I'd share it with the world.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Kickoff Mardi Gras in NWLA at the Annual 12th Night Celebration

After a year off due to COVID-19, I don't know about you, but I'm ready to kick off the 2022 Mardi Gras season and let the good times roll here in Shreveport-Bossier!. This year's 12th Night celebration will be hosted by the Krewe of Centaur Saturday, January 8th, 2022 at the Bossier Civic Center. Doors open at 6 pm and the party runs from 6:30 pm till 11 pm. This party is a favorite of revelers in the Ark-La-Tex... which just might have something to do with it featuring an open bar. If having bottomless drink cups isn't enough to entice you, how about music from The Wonderfuls? They're a cover band out of Dallas and I just checked out their song list and it's legit! I definitely plan on hitting the dance floor.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Ends With a Wedding, Prison and a Shocking Murder [Spoiler Alert]

Yellowstone fans who have been speculating how Season 4 would end online in recent days got a much different ending than they probably anticipated when the show brought its most recent season to an end on Sunday night (Jan. 2). The stunning season finale gave us an impromptu wedding, a prison sentence for one character and a stunning murder that it's fair to say nobody saw coming.
TV SERIES
Kiss Country 93.7

Nikie Robley Is This Week’s Recipient of the Caught in the Act Award

The Bible tells us that "giving" is one of the gifts that some people are given. And because it's a "gift", it's pretty much Christmas every day for Nikie Robley. In some capacity, she manages to use her gift of giving on a daily basis. And that's why she was so easy to select as this week's recipient of the Kiss Country Caught in the Act Award, which just happens to be the final selection of 2021.
ANIMALS
Kiss Country 93.7

You Should Get Your NYE Fireworks in Shreveport ASAP

I'm really writing this more for me, because I am a notorious procrastinator. If you're like me, that procrastination could cost us this year as NYE creeps closer and closer. We're now just a couple of days away from one of the biggest celebratory Holidays of the year. It's one of my favorite Holidays, as a true Louisianian, because we'll party for any and every reason, so when we have a real reason to let the good times roll, we go all out.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Killer That Inspired ‘Scream’ Gets New Documentary Jan 14th

I was shocked when a co-worker told me about Danny Rolling. I remember it like it was yesterday when Greg Atoms dropped the bombshell on me about this Shreveport native, and infamous serial killer who's 1990 reign of terror in Gainesville, Florida inspired the movie Scream. Now, a new documentary set to premiere on Discovery+ will delve deeper into the dark details of the "Gainesville Ripper."
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Whoa, Babies! All of These Country Stars Have Had Kids in 2021

You know what they say: A pandemic brings a baby boom. Okay, maybe no one says that — but it's proving true in 2021, after the COVID-19 pandemic kept many country artists off the road and at home for much of 2020. The country music community is expanding in a big way this year, with several sweet bundles of joy already here, and even more on the way before 2021 comes to a close.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Kiss Country 93.7

Peaceful, Riverside Airbnb Escape is Just 1 Hour From Shreveport

Let's face it, things have been pretty hectic this holiday season. Basically, it's the first time in years we've been able to have a full-blown family Christmas. What I'm saying is this: You've most likely been under a lot of pressure to go from house to house visiting everyone, worrying about presents and holiday dinners. I, for one, think you need a break - and I've found the perfect escape.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

How are the Dates for Mardi Gras and Easter Determined?

Have you ever wondered why the dates for Mardi Gras and Easter can fluctuate so much from year to year? As a dedicated fan of both holidays, I had the same question a few years back. I didn't understand why some Mardi Gras seasons only last six weeks and others were literally double the length. I got the chance to get some clarity from the past Captain of Captains for NWLA, Brian Landry. He's a lawyer, so he's pretty smart;)
FESTIVAL
