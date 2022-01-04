Meet Venus! This Cute Pup is Up for Adoption Now in Shreveport

After a year off due to COVID-19, I don't know about you, but I'm ready to kick off the 2022 Mardi Gras season and let the good times roll here in Shreveport-Bossier!. This year's 12th Night celebration will be hosted by the Krewe of Centaur Saturday, January 8th, 2022 at the Bossier Civic Center. Doors open at 6 pm and the party runs from 6:30 pm till 11 pm. This party is a favorite of revelers in the Ark-La-Tex... which just might have something to do with it featuring an open bar. If having bottomless drink cups isn't enough to entice you, how about music from The Wonderfuls? They're a cover band out of Dallas and I just checked out their song list and it's legit! I definitely plan on hitting the dance floor.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO