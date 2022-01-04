Lady A to share "What a Song Can Do" as new single

Steve Perry, the former frontman of Journey, has joined the wagon and released his own holiday album, The Season. However, what makes this album stand out amongst the others is that he included a song called “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve”. The piano ballad is calm in nature and talks about someone asking another the big ‘ol questions that single people dread asking to another, with the chance that they might spend the evening together at midnight. This is definitely a type of song that would play over a film of lonely single people, more specifically a holiday movie of single people wishing they were with someone special, and they just might get their way. Perry released a visualizer to accompany the song, take a listen below! Click here for more information.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO