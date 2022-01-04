ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady A to share "What a Song Can Do" as new single

wbch.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady A is showing fans "What a Song Can Do" with their new single. The title track of their latest album serves as a tribute to their fans, and the years they've spent connecting with them touring across the globe. The...

wbch.com

DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
wbwn.com

Kane Brown Shares a Preview of a New Song With Fans

Kane Brown is getting ready to give his fans new music in 2022. Kane shared the following message and video on social media, “I love getting to sing other people’s stories! This is my next song to release January 14th”. While new music from Kane will be arriving...
MUSIC
mix929.com

Britney Spears teases new music and calls out family, ‘I haven’t forgotten what they did to me’

Britney Spears killed two birds with one Instagram post, calling out her family and teasing new music on Wednesday. Sharing a video of herself singing while wearing black pants and a purple crop top, the 40-year-old pop star, who was recently released from her 13-year-long conservatorship, wrote, “I just realized this today guys… after what my family tried to do to me three years ago… I needed to be my own cheerleader !!!! God knows they weren’t,” according to People.
MUSIC
Person
Charles Kelley
UPI News

Britney Spears teases 'new song in the works' in new video

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Britney Spears appears to have a new song in the works. The 40-year-old singer shared a video Wednesday on Instagram that shows her performing part of the song in her bathroom. "I'm gonna let you know what I mean," she sings. In the since-deleted caption, Spears...
MUSIC
SheKnows

Alicia Keys Sings ‘Happy Birthday’ To Son Genesis In Precious Video Tribute

Having one of the world’s greatest singers as your mom no doubt comes with some pretty fun perks, but perhaps one of the sweetest is getting to enjoy an unexpected, impromptu musical moment on every special occasion. Alicia Keys just shared a joyful birthday tribute in honor of her youngest son, Genesis, on his seventh birthday, and it’s so precious, we’re full-on swooning.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Doja Cat Puts Funny Country Twist on Brent Faiyaz Song

Doja Cat is famous for two things: her tremendous pop music and artistry, and her entertaining online presence. One of the ways she amuses her fans through social media is by her goofy Instagram live sessions and her spontaneous Instagram posts. The latest of these posts came right before 2021...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Bryan Adams releases new single, “Kick Ass”

December 9, 2021, saw the latest single from the highly acclaimed singer/songwriter Bryan Adams, from his upcoming studio album So Happy It Hurts. “Kick Ass” starts off with an introduction provided by the great John Cleese that gives an insight to what “Kick Ass” is about.
MUSIC
UPI News

TWICE's 'Feel Special' music video hits 400M views on YouTube

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Korean pop idol group TWICE's "Feel Special" music video hit over 400 million views on Friday. Their song from "The 9th Mini Album" surpassed 400 million views on YouTube since it was posted in September 2019. Three weeks ago, the group's "Heart Shaker" music video also...
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

How Did Olivia Rodrigo’s Sad Girl Anthem Become So Big on TikTok?

January came in the middle of our first real Covid winter: Vaccines may have been on the horizon, offering a small glimmer of hope, but many people had just spent the holidays separated from their loved ones. And after a year of disco bops ruling the charts, a song just as bleak as the world seemed (and, well, still is) was prime to pop off.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
mxdwn.com

Steve Perry Shares Festive New Visualizer For “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve”

Steve Perry, the former frontman of Journey, has joined the wagon and released his own holiday album, The Season. However, what makes this album stand out amongst the others is that he included a song called “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve”. The piano ballad is calm in nature and talks about someone asking another the big ‘ol questions that single people dread asking to another, with the chance that they might spend the evening together at midnight. This is definitely a type of song that would play over a film of lonely single people, more specifically a holiday movie of single people wishing they were with someone special, and they just might get their way. Perry released a visualizer to accompany the song, take a listen below! Click here for more information.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Abraham Shares New Song “Fear Overthrown” – New Album Incoming

Swiss post-Metal band Abraham will release a new album Débris de mondes perdus on January 25, 2022 via Pelagic Records. The band just shared a new single “Fear Overthrown” which you can check out now!. After the release of Look Here Comes The Dark, the band lost...
ROCK MUSIC

