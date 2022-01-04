ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Old Abel: The Weeknd reveals ‘Dawn FM’ album cover

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor his last album, After Hours, The Weeknd played a character with a beat-up and bruised face. And for the cover of his new album Dawn FM, he’s sporting yet another dramatic look. As revealed on his Instagram, the cover...

mix929.com

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

The Weeknd Drops New Album 'Dawn FM', Will It Follow The Success of 'After Hours'?

Following his successful "After Hours" in 2020, The Weeknd has finally announced that "Dawn FM", his new album, will be released this Friday, January 7, 2022. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, teased his fans and followers on his Instagram account over the New Year's weekend, adding that people should "wake up at dawn tomorrow". He shared a snippet of a text message exchange with XO Records Co-Founder La Mar, in which he decided to "just drop the whole thing".
MUSIC
mix929.com

The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” is finally here!

After announcing the release date earlier this week, The Weeknd‘s much awaited fifth studio album, Dawn FM, dropped at midnight Friday. Dawn FM comes almost two years out from The Weeknd’s uber successful After Hours, which dropped in March 2020 as the world was just getting thrust into the pandemic. This new album serves “as a byproduct of — and answer to — that turmoil,” according to Apple Music.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Carrey
inthrill.com

The Weeknd – Dawn FM [Album Stream]

The Weeknd promoted his new album Dawn FM all week. The day is here and fans are treated to 16 songs with features from Tyler, The Creator and Lil Wayne. It feels like The Weeknd has lost some steam over the years but he looks to 2022 to regain that momentum. Stream his new album below.
MUSIC
mix929.com

Halsey teases possible upcoming collaboration with Bad Bunny

Halsey is starting off the new year with big plans, and among them is a collaboration with Latin superstar Bad Bunny. Speaking to fans early Thursday morning on Twitter, the “Without Me” singer opened up for a brief question-and-answer session. When one fan asked in Spanish if they will ever make a song with Bad Bunny, the Grammy nominee remarked, “Honestly? It has been discussed.”
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Surprise! The Weeknd Announces New Album ‘Dawn FM’ Will Arrive THIS WEEK

After ample teasing, The Weeknd sprung a surprise on fans with the official announcement of his new album, ‘Dawn FM.’. Seconds ago (yes, seconds), the Pop titan lifted the lid on the project – which follows 2020’s mega-selling ‘After Hours’ album. As earlier hinted, he’s...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Album Cover#Beard#Grey Hair#Dawn Fm#Canadians
mix929.com

The Chainsmokers tease their first new single since 2019

It’s been an almost three-year drought, but the wait for The Chainsmokers‘ new music is finally over. The “Closer” singers revealed on Thursday that they’re back in the studio and cooking up something extra special for their fans. The duo teased an all-new single, called...
MUSIC
mix929.com

Did Charlie Puth shade Billie Eilish on TikTok?

Charlie Puth may have opened up a can of worms after participating in the latest TikTok challenge, where people are asked to name a beloved singer that they can’t stand. The “Attention” singer seemingly has no love for Billie Eilish. Charlie didn’t say who he disliked outright,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

The Weeknd releases new album Dawn FM: Tracklist, features and how to stream

The Weeknd’s much-hyped fifth studio album, Dawn FM, has finally dropped. The follow-up to 2020’s After Hours consists of 16 tracks, featuring collaborations with Tyler, the Creator and Jim Carrey, among others.Dawn FM was announced on 3 January – just four days before the release day was announced – with the pop and R&B artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, sharing a Twitter post captioned: “New album: dawn FM // january 7th.”He accompanied it with a one-minute teaser video for what he called “a new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd”.In a four-star review of the record for...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Weeknd Accepts His New Fate With a Dancefloor Ritual in ‘Sacrifice’ Music Video

The Weeknd finds himself in the midst of a surreal dance floor ritual in the new video for “Sacrifice,” a track off his latest album, Dawn FM. The Cliqua-directed clip opens with a disconcertingly smooth radio DJ for “103.5 Dawn FM” waking up the Weeknd and telling him, “It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms. Scared? Don’t worry, we’ll be there to hold your hand and guide you through this painless transition.”  After being consumed by a blinding light (get it?) the Weeknd wakes up in the middle of a wild underground dance party and soon finds himself the center of attention, strapped crucifixion-style to a circular platform. The rave ritual continues with plenty of dancing, psychedelic touches, a mysterious red-robed figure, and, at the very end, some haunting shots of rapidly-aging bodies. The “Sacrifice” video arrives the same day of Dawn FM’s release, Jan. 7. The LP, which follows the Weeknd’s 2020 smash, After Hours, features contributions from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Jim Carrey, Max Martin, and Oneohtrix Point Never.
MUSIC
Variety

Anna Nicole Smith Documentary to Debut on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Nicole Smith, the Playboy model and reality television star who died suddenly in 2007 at the age of 39, will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary. The film, which is still untitled, will include never-before-seen footage from an unreleased documentary about a young Smith balancing motherhood while on the verge of global stardom. The documentary is still in production, so it’s unclear when it will be released on Netflix. Born Vickie Lynn Hogan, Smith gained notoriety as a Playmate and Guess model, and she set off a media firestorm after marrying 89-year-old oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II. Once...
MOVIES
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy