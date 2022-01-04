The Concept of Appealability

As the #MeToo movement gained momentum so, too, have efforts by individuals claiming sexual harassment to bring legal action against their alleged abusers and their employers. As the #MeToo movement gained momentum so, too, have efforts by individuals claiming sexual harassment to bring legal action against their alleged abusers and their employers. But many of the efforts to seek redress through the courts for sexual harassment in the workplace have been derailed by broadly worded mandatory arbitration clauses in employment contracts. Many employers require their employees to sign agreements that require arbitration of at least some disputes arising out of the scope of employment, and those clauses have been invoked to preclude individuals from pursuing harassment claims in court. The scope, applicability, and legality of such clauses have embroiled employers of alleged abusers and plaintiffs in complex litigation over the initial question of the forum in which such claims may proceed. At the same time, the use of mandatory arbitration to address the difficult issues of sexual harassment has come under increased scrutiny. Indeed, in the wake of the #MeToo movement, many employers decided to eliminate mandatory arbitration provisions from their employment contracts. See ”Google Ends Forced Arbitration for All Employee Disputes,” N.Y. Times (Feb. 21, 2019) www.nytimes.com/2019/02/21/technology/google-forced-arbitration.html.

