Cell service in Glacier National Park and Yellowstone National Park sucks. I love that. It's actually one of my favorite things about visiting the park because it forces everyone in my family to put down their phones for the day and enjoy the grandeur of nature. It seems like it gets harder and harder to unplug from that stupid little computer in your hand, and when you visit the parks, it gives you no choice.

