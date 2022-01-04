Follow-Up to Pandemic Tax Law Changes

From reducing income tax to lowering the sales tax on used cars, there are several pieces of tax legislation passed in 2021 that will take effect Saturday. In the most recent special session, the General Assembly passed Act 1 and Act 2, which are identical pieces of legislation that reduce the top income tax rate for individuals from 5.9% to 4.9% incrementally over the next four years. For the tax year beginning Saturday, the top rate is reduced to 5.5%. The legislation also provides a $60 non-refundable tax credit for individuals with an income of less than $24,700.

