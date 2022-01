Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. As we become more and more aware of the germs around us—and how to avoid them—there’s a growing trend in how we wash our hands: touchless faucets. One of the latest innovations to hit the market, announced at CES 2022, is the Moen Smart Faucet with Motion Control. With the wave of a hand, you can turn on hot water and get to washing without ever touching the faucet. Need two ounces of cold water? No problem. Just ask Alexa or Google Assistant for the perfect pour.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 HOURS AGO