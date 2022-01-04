ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Letter: Family thanks Clackamas County Dog Services

By Bonnie Merchant
Oregon City News
Oregon City News
 3 days ago
Bonnie Merchant: I can't begin to tell you how helpful, thoughtful and kind county staff were

My husband and I recently adopted a dog from Clackamas County Dog Services. I can't begin to tell you how helpful, thoughtful and kind the staff were. We now have a wonderful new dog. Thank you to Dog Services for saving this dog, Frankie, and helping him transition into our family.

Bonnie Merchant is a resident of Beavercreek, an unincorporated area of Clackamas County near Oregon City.

Portland Tribune

Opinion: Sonya Fischer provides independent, strong voice

Budget Committee member Tom Feely: Do I think that my $250 contribution would make her take my side on any given issue? No, I do not. This newspaper on Dec. 12 published Brian Fitzgerald's opinion comments on news reports of a discipline case. He criticized county commissioners' oversight of the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, which is under the authority of another independently elected county official.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City, OR
