Art teachers have a unique role in the culture of schools. We invite students to explore ideas and concepts and express themselves in a meaningful way. All of that happens in front of their peers, so we must be mindful to create a safe and trusting environment for all students in the art room. When students first step into your room at the start of a new semester, you may offer greetings, introduce yourself, and invite them to have a seat. First impressions and the ability to connect with an art teacher can have a lasting impact. For some students, introductions including names, nicknames, or pronouns help them feel welcomed into the art room right from the start.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO