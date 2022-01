Tampa Bay Buccaneers Keep informed with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Bucs regular and post season Cyril Grayson Jr. The Buccaneers made a round of roster moves on Saturday, the day before their preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers. Wide receiver Cyril Grayson, who has emerged in recent weeks as a key cog in the Bucs' offense, was promoted to the active roster after spending most of the season on the practice squad. In addition, guard Aaron Stinnie is available again after a five-game stint on injured reserve, as he was activated on Saturday.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO