Toyota reports 10.4% jump in U.S. auto sales for 2021

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is seen at a booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song. The Japanese automaker said its sales came in at 2.3 million...

www.investing.com

MarketWatch

Ford stock's price target upped to $29 at Argus

Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky on Thursday raised his price target on Ford Motor Co. shares to $29, from $20, citing the auto maker's "strengthening balance sheet" and "clearly defined" financial targets. "We believe that supply-chain problems and semiconductor chip shortages will soon dissipate and provide greater opportunities for higher revenues and earnings performance" for Ford, Selesky said. The analyst kept his buy rating on the stock. Ford shares have gained more than 174% in the past 12 months, compared with gains of around 25% for the S&P 500 index in the same period. Ford shares surged earlier this week as the company said it plans to double production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck to meet "soaring customer demand."
Road & Track

Toyota Beats GM in U.S. Sales; GM Had Led Every Year Since 1931

For the first time in almost a century, a non-domestic automaker has taken the number one sales spot in the U.S. General Motors has been the best-selling company since 1931, but after 90 years at the top, it has been dethroned by Toyota. Toyota announced today it sold a little...
wardsauto.com

Toyota Defends U.S. Retail Sales Title in 2021

Toyota’s signature achievement for 2021 isn’t outselling General Motors for the first time ever in total light vehicles. That’s kind of a big deal statistically, but in 2021, it can be chalked up to COVID-19 and the computer chip shortage. Those factors forced GM to run short of new-vehicle inventory faster than Toyota, which weathered the chip shortage better.
MotorTrend Magazine

Fun With 2021 U.S. Auto Sales: Who Beat Who?

The mighty rose and fell in the auto industry in 2021. A critical shortage of microchips helped determine winners and losers in U.S. sales for the year more than any other factor. Aberration or not, the surprises are worth noting when companies deemed too-big-to-fail fall off their long-held perches and underdogs ascend to new heights.
autodealertodaymagazine.com

December Auto Sales Slip

December usually marks a blowout sales month in the automotive industry, but December represented the steepest year-over-year sales decline of the year in 2021. LMC Automotive registered the decline at 27%, with the seasonally adjusted annualized sales rate of 12.4 million closing in on 2021’s low mark of 12.38 million in September.
Reuters

General Motors fourth-quarter U.S. auto sales drop 43%

(Reuters) - General Motors Co reported a second straight drop in quarterly U.S. auto sales on Tuesday, as semiconductor shortages and supply chain snarls hit production amid high pent-up demand in the country. The U.S. automaker said fourth-quarter sales fell 43% to 440,745 vehicles, compared with 771,323 vehicles a year...
bizjournals

Toyota dethrones General Motors as leader in U.S. yearly vehicle sales

Toyota passed General Motors to become the U.S. leader in auto sales, according to 2021 sales figures announced on Tuesday. Toyota reported selling 2,332,262 vehicles in 2021, up more than 10% from a year earlier. General Motors (NYSE: GM) reported selling 2,218,228 vehicles last year, nearly a 13% drop from 2020.
wtvbam.com

Ford Motor posts 6.8% fall in 2021 U.S. auto sales

(Reuters) – Ford Motor Co on Wednesday posted a 6.8% fall in 2021 U.S. vehicle sales, after the automaker was forced to delay deliveries due to lingering supply-chain bottlenecks and a global chip shortage. The Detroit automaker sold 1,905,955 vehicles in 2021, compared to 2,044,744 vehicles a year earlier.
Advertising Age

Toyota grabs annual U.S. sales crown for first time from longtime leader GM

For the first time in nine decades, General Motors was not the top-selling automaker in the U.S. last year. Instead, Toyota — a Japanese automaker that didn't sell its first vehicle in the U.S. until 1958, when GM's 90-year sales streak was already 27 years old — grabbed the sales crown by a margin of 114,034 in 2021, thanks mostly to its ability to manage the global microchip shortage and COVID-19 disruptions.
abccolumbia.com

Consumer News: Is holiday spending hurting your wallet? Toyota takes over as the leader in U.S. auto sales and more

Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial. CNN– After nearly a century at the top, General Motors is no longer the leader in U.S. auto sales. Toyota has taken the top spot for the first time. GM partly blamed manufacturing supply shortages for its decline, but Toyota also builds most of the vehicles it sells in the U.S. in America. Toyota says 70% of its vehicles sold in the country are built at five U.S. plants.
MarketWatch

Toyota's stock leaps into record territory after December, 2021 vehicles sales report

Shares of Toyota Motor Corp TM, +6.92% hiked up 5.0% into record territory, after the Japan-based auto industry giant said Toyota Motor North American (TMNA) recorded December sales of 174,115 vehicles, down 30% on a volume basis from a year ago, but 10% growth in 2021 sales to 2.33 million vehicles. The company said in 2021, TMNA sold 583,697 electrified power vehicles (EPV), which includes hybrids, battery and fuel-cell powered vehicles, which is up 73% from a year ago represents one-quarter of total volume. The stock has rallied 13.8% over the past three months, while shares of rival General Motors Co.
kfgo.com

Fiat Chrysler reports 2% drop in annual U.S. auto sales

(Reuters) – FCA U.S. LLC reported a drop in U.S. auto sales on Tuesday, as the carmaker grappled with chip shortage issue that forced it to halt production across Europe and the United States. The fourth largest automaker in the world said annual U.S. sales fell by over 2%...
Axios

Toyota ascends to No. 1 automaker in U.S.

GM and Ford may be making progress on electric vehicles, but Toyota became the best-selling automaker in the U.S. in 2021, usurping GM for the first time with strong sales of hybrid vehicles and SUVs. The big picture: GM held the title since the Great Depression but has been losing...
Seattle Times

Toyota tops in U.S. car sales in 2021, a first for a foreign automaker

Toyota Motor sold more cars and trucks last year in the United States than General Motors, the first year in recorded history that a foreign automaker has outsold American manufacturers. GM, Ford Motor and other U.S. automakers produced and sold fewer cars than they were hoping to in 2021 because...
AOL Corp

Toyota dethrones GM as U.S. sales leader after nearly a century on top

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp outsold General Motors Co in the United States in 2021, marking the first time the Detroit automaker has not led U.S. auto sales for a full year since 1931. Toyota sold 2.332 million vehicles in the United States in 2021, compared with 2.218...
Jalopnik

Toyota Is Probably The New U.S. Sales King

Toyota had a good 2021, Tesla did, too, and the Ford F-150 Lightning. All that and more in The Morning Shift for January 4, 2022. 1st Gear: Toyota Probably Bested GM In America In 2021 For The First Time In Decades, But GM Doesn’t Sound Too Concerned. GM has...
