ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to get the Royal Lunatender minion in Final Fantasy XIV

By Zack Palm
gamepur.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Royal Lunatender is one of many minions you can add to your collection in Final Fantasy XIV. These characters will follow you around while you play the game, and while they do not have any direct gameplay benefit or boost to you while you’re playing, they’re fun to have with...

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

Related
pockettactics.com

Pokémon Sword and Shield mystery gift codes – redeem them all

Pokémon Sword and Shield are arguably one of the best pairs of games in the franchise, introducing you to a gorgeous new region that offers a certain freedom not found in other entries. Of course, it features the classic monster-catching action we all know and love, but not only does it add new and interesting Pokémon, but it also has some fan-favourites from previous generations too.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Neverwinter Update 9.72 Patch Notes

We’ve addressed an issue where players could incorrectly gain more Mythic rank Mechanical Dragon Eggs via turn-in than intended. Because this is addressed, players with a full collection of Rare, Epic, and Legendary Mechanical Dragon Eggs can now properly present them for a Mythic Mechanical Dragon Egg, limit once per account.
TECHNOLOGY
knowtechie.com

7 games we can’t wait to to play in 2022

Despite the obstacles from the COVID pandemic that continued to plague the world throughout the year, 2021 ended up being a decent year for video games. PlayStation gamers got to experience a brand new IP from Arkane Studios in Deathloop and Xbox gamers were surprised with Halo Infinite in November.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

here are the first images of the PS4 version – Nerd4.life

With a post on Twitter, the guys from Guerrilla Games have published new images of Horizon Forbidden West, for the first time taken from the PS4 version of the game, which gives us a taste of what Aloy’s new adventure on the old Sony flagship will be like. In...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minions#Final Fantasy Xiv#Mining Equipment#Botany#Royal Lunatender#Excitatron
My Nintendo News

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Card Warriors update delayed on Nintendo Switch

Bandai Namco has recently announced that the free Card Warriors update for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set on the Nintendo Switch has been delayed. A full reason wasn’t given by staff for the delay of the free card game update (which is accessible on other platforms in the main menu for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot) other than the development schedule adjustments timeline has changed. Bandai Namco will update Switch owners when the Card Warriors update is live.
VIDEO GAMES
Neowin

RIP Final Fantasy XIV's blocky grapes, we hardly knew ye

Final Fantasy XIV's Endwalker expansion arrived over a month ago and while it has been extremely popular so far, one item that had been making the rounds on the internet is its low-poly and quite blocky grapes. The topic sparked quite a few memes on social media with many players jumping in on the fun of either criticizing the blocky fruit or praising it as a groundbreaking innovation in the genre of gaming. An example can be seen below:
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Final Fantasy XIV: Asphodelos The Fourth Circle Raid Guide

The fourth and final encounter of this raid tier is Hesperos, who has been turned into a Vampire Hemitheos. There are 2 main gimmicks to this encounter, each taking existing Final Fantasy XIV mechanics and adding a little extra complexity to them. In this guide, we’ll get you up to speed on each of Hesperos’ attacks and the ways to deal with them.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
mmobomb.com

Mac Users Playing Final Fantasy XIV Need To Wait To Update To Monterey

If you’re playing Final Fantasy XIV on a Mac and have been waiting for the okay to upgrade to Monterey, you’re going to have to wait a while longer. Originally, Square Enix intended for Mac users to be able to upgrade to the new OS by the end of December. Unfortunately, the game is still unable to support it as issues were detected during the inspection process. The result is that players are just going to have to wait if they want to be sure they’ll be able to play the game. Just hold off until the XIV team is able to add the support.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

What We Played #530 Halo Infinite, Inscryption & Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

I have been stuck inside thanks to a worrisome little virus, so when I’ve not felt like complete rubbish I’ve mostly been playing video games. That’s meant a whole lot of Halo Infinite and its single player campaign. There’s still a Spartan Core or two left to find but otherwise that sucker is done, and I loved it. There’s definitely a warm and fuzzy does of nostalgia, but it’s mixed in with a bunch of new things to make it fresh and exciting. Other than that I’ve been playing Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen as I needed to continue the gaming comfort food, as well as Monster Hunter Rise, Sackboy, Unpacking, TABS, Ben 10 (mainly to help a person who’s much smaller than me) and Chorus for an eventual review.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XIV prepares Heavensturn for January 5

It’s almost time for a new year to arrive in Final Fantasy XIV (also, the real world) once again. The key difference is that while the new year starts at January 1st for all of us here in the aforementioned real world, players in FFXIV will need to wait until January 5th to kick off the game’s Heavensturn event once more. And can you guess what this year’s main event reward is going to be? If you said “themed animal kabuto,” you have been paying attention over the past decade!
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

FF XIV Free Mounts/Minions: How to Get Materiel Container 3.0 and 4.0

Final Fantasy XIV now has had the long-awaited expansion Endwalker launch recently for the experience. The Final Fantasy XIV community has been indulging itself in everything new the game has to offer. New and old players alike are making their way through the quests and levelling up while taking in the magnificent atmosphere that the experience always has had. New purchasable items in the Grand Company are making their impact on the communities senses with players flocking to try and pick them up as soon as possible with the offer of free mounts and minions all held within new materiel containers 3.0, and 4.0. This guide will take you through the process of how to get Material Container 3.0 and 4.0 in Final Fantasy XIV and what they are.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Final Fantasy XIV Brings Back Popular Heavensturn Event

Be sure to log in for some 2022-themed swag. Eorzea’s annual New Year’s event has been delayed. While decoration for the Heavensturn event will begin popping up on December 31, 2021, the event itself won’t become available until January 5, 2022, running until January 19. This delay comes after the MMO’s newest expansion Endwalker was also postponed for a few weeks, bumped from a November release to early December. Heanvensturn is a celebration in which people choose a figurehead for the coming year, and in the world of Final Fantasy XIV, this deity is chosen by the Twelve. This mirrors the real world’s Chinese zodiac, and each year’s event features a new helmet and housing item based on the chosen animal. 2020 saw a particularly adorable mouse-themed kabuto.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Wisdom of Nym: Thoughts on the first wing of Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker’s Pandæmonium

All right, I realize this is the sort of thing that’s going to bother very few people, but it bothers me that Final Fantasy XIV decided to name this particular raid series Pandæmonium. Specifically that. It’s not “Pandemonium” or “Pandaemonium”; it’s Pandæmonium, and that’s going to be an absolute bear to type over the next several patches. Just one of those little things that bothers me specifically because of my ridiculous occupation because it means that getting the name of the thing right is going to be much more annoying.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

When Will Final Fantasy XIV Be on Sale Again?

The popularity of Final Fantasy XIV has led to a temporary purchase suspension of the MMORPG, but is it likely to be back on sale anytime soon?. Since the early access release of Final Fantasy XIV's latest expansion, Endwalker, the MMORPG has been dealing with lengthy queues as players wait to log into the game. The MMO has faced a boost in popularity in recent months and while a successful game isn't the worst problem to have, the surge has led to massive server issues.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy