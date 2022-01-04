ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Square Enix’s stock price surges by 8% following CEO’s endorsement of NFTs, blockchain technology

By Jon Yelenic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix’s stock price on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose by roughly 8% on Tuesday, according to MarketWatch. This surge followed a controversial letter published on January 1 by Square Enix CEO Yosuke Matsuda, in which the studio head praised non-fungible tokens (NFTs), blockchain technology, and the metaverse....

