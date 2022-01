Thailand has announced that the scheduled testing of its CBDC has been moved forward by months into the final quarter of next year. According to a statement from the Bank of Thailand, the scheduled testing was supposed to go live by the second quarter by has now been moved further. In a report by Reuters that confirmed the postponement, the media outlet mentioned that the country was mulling the creation of its CBDC, which could eventually rival physical cash when it eventually undergoes full launching.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO